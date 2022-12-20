North County Cheerleaders win state championship

North County Raider fans are cheering for the high school cheerleaders, who have once again won the state championship organized by the Missouri Cheerleading Coaches Association at Southeast Missouri State on Dec. 10. The cheerleaders also clinched the title last year for the school, which might have been the first time in decades.

Coach Tia Cunningham said she is incredibly proud of the squad for winning the top spot in Class 3A Large, which features six schools.

“Every year I am absolutely amazed watching our girls become a team,” said Cunningham. “This year they knew exactly what they wanted as they walked on to that mat.”

According to the judge’s notes, it was obvious the team was there to win.

“They said our routine was unique,” said Cunningham, “and they could feel the energy the team was giving off. They also really enjoyed our tumbling section.”

At regionals, Cunningham said the team came in full force ready to continue the winning streak, and even judges commented how they could tell the team was there to win.

“Between regionals and state, we had our fair share of ups and downs, changing our routine several times,” said Cunningham. “The girls continue to come to practice with their head held high ready to do what it was going to take to bring home another state title.”

The coaching team this year included Cunningham and three assistant coaches with Kaitlin Rosa, Madi Jones, and Paul Fritch.

Rosa said this placement was well deserved considering the trials and tribulations leading up to the competition required changing the routine multiple times, even on the day before the competition.

Jones has been involved with Raider cheerleading with Cunningham since the beginning.

“I tells the girls all the time that they have no idea how much Raider cheer has improved through her six years as head coach, and they will only continue to higher the standards for years to come,” said Jones.

Fritch said he is blessed to have coached the young ladies, and the team still amazes Fritch of what all has been achieved. Between winning St. Louis Regionals five times straight and winning state two times in a row, Fritch said the girls are such hard workers and quit is not in the girl’s vocabulary.

The cheer team consist of seniors Macy McCarty, Gillian Rouggly, Arianna Slover, and Emma LaChance. While there are no captains this year, these four seniors are considered the team leaders, according to Cunningham. Juniors on the team are Gracie Arnold, Rose Martinez, Kassie Maggard, Hailey Suess, Olivia Carrow, Lindsey Nichols, and Bre Post. Sophomores on the team are Hannah Holdman, Terra Fenwick, Jayden Smith, Emma Carrow, and Erica Byers. The group of freshmen on the team are Ivy Maggard, Mackenzie Bess, and Abby Layne.

The team had three girls receive All-State. Olivia Carrow received All-State Flyer while Arnold and Smith both received All-State Tumbling.

The squad will head to Nationals in Dallas, Texas with performances on Jan. 21-22 at the Kay Bailey Convention Center. Updates on how the cheer squad is doing will be available through Facebook and Instagram.

“We are very excited for another Nationals experience,” said Cunningham. “We are working hard and can’t wait to see what our future holds for us.”