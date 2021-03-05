North County considers transgender policy, OKs calendar

In a relatively brief North County School Board meeting last month, board members approved the 2021-22 calendar, extended the food service contract and considered a resolution authorizing $3.5 million in general obligation bonds. The board also chose to table discussion on policy changes regarding transgender issues, in an effort to make sure the wording was just-so.

“We did pull one policy for more investigation just because it has to do with transgender (issues) and we want to make sure we have the wording correct to be clear and inclusive, just to protect everyone involved,” Levy said. “It deserved more deliberation.”

Policy 2115 of North County Board Policy, as authored by Missouri Consultants for Education Inc., assures the rights of transgender students, how they’re addressed by district employees in official and unofficial documents and during the course of their educational experience, athletic participation, field trips and medical and hormone treatment that might be received in the course of the student’s transition.

