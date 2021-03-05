North County considers transgender policy, OKs calendar

In a relatively brief North County School Board meeting last month, board members approved the 2021-22 calendar, extended the food service contract and considered a resolution authorizing $3.5 million in general obligation bonds. The board also chose to table discussion on policy changes regarding transgender issues, in an effort to make sure the wording was just-so.
“We did pull one policy for more investigation just because it has to do with transgender (issues) and we want to make sure we have the wording correct to be clear and inclusive, just to protect everyone involved,” Levy said. “It deserved more deliberation.”
Policy 2115 of North County Board Policy, as authored by Missouri Consultants for Education Inc., assures the rights of transgender students, how they’re addressed by district employees in official and unofficial documents and during the course of their educational experience, athletic participation, field trips and medical and hormone treatment that might be received in the course of the student’s transition.
Important points of the policy include granting girls transitioning to boys the eligibility to compete on boys’ teams, although boys transitioning to girls will not be allowed to compete on girls’ teams. Girls who are taking hormone or medical treatments to transition to boys wouldn’t be able to compete on girls’ teams, either.
Students who identify as a gender that’s not their biological one will be addressed by district personnel in unofficial documents and during the course of their education by the pronoun and name of the students’ choosing, as long as the name is chosen only once in an academic year.
Unofficial documents and educational interaction with employees will conform to the transgender student’s choices. Official documents will still include the student’s legal name and biological sex on record. In terms of apparel, transgender students can wear what they want, as long as it conforms to dress code.
In other news, the board:
- Set graduation for 8 p.m. May 25, at the high school stadium.
- Approved extending the district’s food service contract with Aramark, although the board is still interested in investigating other options, including bringing operations back to the district.
- Approved the school calendar for FY 2021-22.
- Approved the sale of the $3.5 million general obligation bond issue to its municipal bond underwriter, L.J. Hart & Company of St. Louis.
