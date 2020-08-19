You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
North County delays start to Sept. 8
0 comments
alert featured

North County delays start to Sept. 8

{{featured_button_text}}
North County School District announces open registration

North County R-1 School District is gearing up for registration soon.

 North County R-1 School District

The North County School Board and Superintendent Dr. Jeff Levy announced on Wednesday evening that they have made the decision to the delay the start of school for all students until Sept. 8.

School was originally scheduled to start on Monday.

The update said they made the decision after examining recommendations from the St. Francois County Health Center.

"Pushing back the start date will provide a better opportunity to slow the spread of COVID-19 within our community," the update said.

The district will reopen in the yellow phase of its re-entry plan.

"The district will require masks for all students and staff during this phase as an additional measure to mitigate the spread of COVID-19," the update said.

As a district, they have been planning for re-entry over the past several months.

"Careful consideration has been given to preparing an environment where all students feel excited to learn," the update said. "As a staff, we miss each of the students and can’t wait to serve them in person or virtually very soon."

Farmington and Arcadia Valley schools had already decided to move the start of fall classes to Sept. 8. Kingston and St. Paul are set to open Aug. 27. Central, Bismarck and West County are tentatively set to open on Aug. 24.

Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News