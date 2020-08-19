North County delays start to Sept. 8

The North County School Board and Superintendent Dr. Jeff Levy announced on Wednesday evening that they have made the decision to the delay the start of school for all students until Sept. 8.

School was originally scheduled to start on Monday.

The update said they made the decision after examining recommendations from the St. Francois County Health Center.

"Pushing back the start date will provide a better opportunity to slow the spread of COVID-19 within our community," the update said.

The district will reopen in the yellow phase of its re-entry plan.

"The district will require masks for all students and staff during this phase as an additional measure to mitigate the spread of COVID-19," the update said.

As a district, they have been planning for re-entry over the past several months.

"Careful consideration has been given to preparing an environment where all students feel excited to learn," the update said. "As a staff, we miss each of the students and can’t wait to serve them in person or virtually very soon."