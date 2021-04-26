North County inducts 38 to new honor society

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Klein said her first two goals have been met: She got school board approval in January to bring in the organization, and she wanted to jumpstart the club this spring. Since then, the students have hit the ground running.

"We have already completed our major fundraiser for the year, inducted this year's group, received donations from the community, elected next year's officers, and we are sponsoring a food drive along with National Honor Society through April 23,” she said. “We also have community service projects including the MODOT Adopt-a-Highway and cleaning up community parks in May along with NHS.

“My final goal for the spring semester is to award a scholarship to a graduating senior. There are so many students who excel in social studies, and I want to help continue their education at the university level."