North County inducts 38 to new honor society

North County High School students have the opportunity to join a new honor society.
April 11, 38 students were inducted to North County’s chapter of Rho Kappa, a national organization that recognizes and celebrates excellence in Social Studies.
Students inducted included:
Darcey Wright, Holly Thedford, Natalie Yim, Haley Thedford, Haley Thornton, Grace Moore, Alexis Callahan, Erin Gantz, Grace Turnbough, Elizabeth Rhives, Genevieve Mann, Reese Bentley, Landon Stotler, Addy Layton, Autumn Karsch, Macy McCarty, Raegan Gibson, Gracynn Moore, Macy Kamler, Landon Murphy, Peyton Cheek, Madalyn Skaggs, Abigail Long, Joey Werley, Joseph Samples, Cooper Sago, Evan Veach, Jesse Stahlman, Gavin Gilliam, Talon Colby, Daniel Black, Dreston Hoffman, Sawyer Wampler, Chloe Webb, Owen Gilliam, Mason Lay, and Jobe Smith and Karter Yount.
The sponsor of Rho Kappa, high school history teacher Ally Klein, said she’s pleased with the successful start of the club at North County.
“Social studies education is critical now more than ever as the world continues growing more diverse and interdependent,” she said. “Students need to be civically-competent citizens with the ability to make informed decisions. Students who excel with these key skills while serving their community deserve this honorable distinction.”
Klein said her first two goals have been met: She got school board approval in January to bring in the organization, and she wanted to jumpstart the club this spring. Since then, the students have hit the ground running.
"We have already completed our major fundraiser for the year, inducted this year's group, received donations from the community, elected next year's officers, and we are sponsoring a food drive along with National Honor Society through April 23,” she said. “We also have community service projects including the MODOT Adopt-a-Highway and cleaning up community parks in May along with NHS.
“My final goal for the spring semester is to award a scholarship to a graduating senior. There are so many students who excel in social studies, and I want to help continue their education at the university level."
Rho Kappa provides national recognition for high school students who demonstrate the characteristics of high quality academic performance, leadership, service, and character and is the only national organization that recognizes excellence in Social Studies. Its purpose is to promote scholarship and to recognize academic excellence in social studies, provide opportunities for exploration in the social studies in secondary school environments and the community, and to encourage interest in, understanding of, and appreciation for the social studies.
To belong, members must maintain a cumulative 3.0 GPA and a 3.5 GPA in social studies, demonstrate civic engagement, maintain 95% cumulative attendance, receive recommendation from a current faculty member, and maintain a clean discipline record. Students are invited to apply based on this criteria, then a selection committee assesses application materials for acceptance.
Of the 77 applications for membership at North County, 38 were accepted.
The Florida Council for the Social Studies (FCSS), an affiliate of the National Council for the Social Studies (NCSS), established Rho Kappa Social Studies Honor Society in 2000. Prior to FCSS founding Rho Kappa, many national high school honor societies began popping up in various other fields, but not in the social studies. NCSS saw a need for a national student award program that recognized students for their achievement in required and elective social studies courses. Working off of the FCSS initial idea, the NCSS began the Rho Kappa Social Studies Honor Society in 2011 as a prestigious, national organization.
