North County jets 'Back to the Future' for Homecoming 2021

North County High School students will be adjusting their flux capacitors to travel “Back to the Future” if they want to comply with their Homecoming theme this year.
This year’s homecoming game is against Stockton-based Agape Boarding School, and much of the week-long celebration carries with it such time-honored traditions as Spirit Week, Friday’s crowning of the homecoming queen at 6:30 p.m., the two-city parade and of course, Friday’s game against the Agape Rhinos at 7 p.m.
Spirit Week, based on the theme “Back to the Future” after the 1985 blockbuster, starts Monday with “Hello Calvin,” in which students are encouraged to wear their favorite brand of clothing. Tuesday is “B.T.T.F.-Dress Wild West, 80’s, Futuristic.” On Wednesday, they’ll be channeling wild-haired Dr. Emmett Brown with “Crazy Like Doc,” including crazy socks, crazy hair and crazy clothes. On Thursday, the “Color Wars” happen, as freshmen wear green, sophomores wear purple, juniors wear yellow and seniors wear blue. Friday, of course, is the traditional “Blue and Gold Day” when all students K-12 are encouraged to show their Raider pride.
North County will release its students at 12:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon for parades in Bonne Terre and Desloge.
Bonne Terre’s procession assembles at City Hall and will take off at 1:45 p.m. heading south on North Allen Street to Benham, turning west to Division Street, then east to School Street before heading east to the library. About 2:25 p.m., the procession will organize in Desloge on Lincoln Street near the new City Hall. The procession will head south on Lincoln to Chestnut, east on Chestnut to Madison, then Madison to Walnut before disbanding.
After a few hours of downtime, the Raiders will square off against the Agape Rhinos at 7 p.m. on Friday night, right after the homecoming court coronation.
This year’s homecoming queen candidates are Freshmen: Mya Claywell, Maddie Swift, Reese Worthington; Sophomores: Olivia Mason, Adalynne Mann, Camille Skaggs; Junior: Jasmine Gidron, Macy McCarty, Nora Umfleet; and Seniors: Tyler Conkright, Hannah Politte, Kate Jones, Alexis Callahan, Hailey Harmon.
Once the queen and her escort are crowned, the Raiders will take the field against the Rhinos.
