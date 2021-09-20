North County jets 'Back to the Future' for Homecoming 2021

North County High School students will be adjusting their flux capacitors to travel “Back to the Future” if they want to comply with their Homecoming theme this year.

This year’s homecoming game is against Stockton-based Agape Boarding School, and much of the week-long celebration carries with it such time-honored traditions as Spirit Week, Friday’s crowning of the homecoming queen at 6:30 p.m., the two-city parade and of course, Friday’s game against the Agape Rhinos at 7 p.m.

Spirit Week, based on the theme “Back to the Future” after the 1985 blockbuster, starts Monday with “Hello Calvin,” in which students are encouraged to wear their favorite brand of clothing. Tuesday is “B.T.T.F.-Dress Wild West, 80’s, Futuristic.” On Wednesday, they’ll be channeling wild-haired Dr. Emmett Brown with “Crazy Like Doc,” including crazy socks, crazy hair and crazy clothes. On Thursday, the “Color Wars” happen, as freshmen wear green, sophomores wear purple, juniors wear yellow and seniors wear blue. Friday, of course, is the traditional “Blue and Gold Day” when all students K-12 are encouraged to show their Raider pride.

North County will release its students at 12:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon for parades in Bonne Terre and Desloge.