North County looking for bus drivers

What does a district do when they’re short on bus drivers?

Samples said everyone pitches in.

“We have a lot of good people in the district who are willing to help when needed,” he said. “Our regular route drivers and substitute drivers stay on our regular morning and afternoon routes. Substitute drivers, our mechanic, our transportation supervisor, custodians, even a few teachers, anyone that has a CDL and is willing, we will use when needed to help drive the many extracurricular trips that come up during the busiest times of the school year.”

But they really want a stable number of bus drivers. Anyone interested in applying for a bus driver position can visit www.ncsd.k12.mo.us/home/employment.

There can be challenges and rewards, like any job, and a few of North County’s drivers weighed in on what it was like to safely transport hundreds of kids from home to school and back again, from waking up early and performing the pre-trip safety check 30 minutes before the route begins, to saying goodbye as their charges step through the sliding bus doors to home. Oh, and don’t be afraid of how big the bus is, one driver said.

