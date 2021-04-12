North County looking for bus drivers

The wheels on the bus go ‘round and ‘round … unless you can’t find someone to drive the school bus. Then the wheels don’t move so well, and neither do students.
Assistant Superintendent Jason Samples oversees transportation amid North County School District’s 137 square miles, an average of more than 1,700 miles put on buses that run 29 routes per day. He said North County’s is not alone in the challenge of finding qualified bus drivers, there’s a national school bus driver shortage at the moment.
“Research shows there are multiple factors for the shortage,” he said. “The COVID-19 pandemic has definitely contributed, however, we have instituted many mitigating measures to ensure the safety of our drivers and students.
"National research shows that CDL training requirements, rate of pay, and part-time hours are also reasons for the shortage. Currently, our drivers have one of the most competitive pay scales in the area.”
At North County, bus drivers who make it through the district-paid CDL training also pass a background check, drug/alcohol screening and a mandated physical, as many other transportation jobs require. Once they’re through the initial hoops, school drivers can make $15 to $18.50 an hour, plus full-time benefits like medical and dental insurance, retirement pension, and a salary schedule for years of service. Bus drivers also have the opportunity to earn more hours for field trips and other extra duties.
What does a district do when they’re short on bus drivers?
Samples said everyone pitches in.
“We have a lot of good people in the district who are willing to help when needed,” he said. “Our regular route drivers and substitute drivers stay on our regular morning and afternoon routes. Substitute drivers, our mechanic, our transportation supervisor, custodians, even a few teachers, anyone that has a CDL and is willing, we will use when needed to help drive the many extracurricular trips that come up during the busiest times of the school year.”
But they really want a stable number of bus drivers. Anyone interested in applying for a bus driver position can visit www.ncsd.k12.mo.us/home/employment.
There can be challenges and rewards, like any job, and a few of North County’s drivers weighed in on what it was like to safely transport hundreds of kids from home to school and back again, from waking up early and performing the pre-trip safety check 30 minutes before the route begins, to saying goodbye as their charges step through the sliding bus doors to home. Oh, and don’t be afraid of how big the bus is, one driver said.
“Some days can be stressful, but most days it is rewarding,” said North County bus driver Cynthia Curry, who said she enjoyed “getting to know your children and knowing that you can put a smile on their faces first thing in the morning and last thing at night.”
Bus driver Amie Henson said, in addition to working with people she enjoys, she likes getting to know the kids and listening to stories about their weekends.
“You have to like kids and have patience. Sometimes the kids need a good ear to listen to them so being a good listener is a plus,” she said. “We are sometimes the first smiling face these kids will see in the mornings and it makes them feel better to see that.”
Curry said patience, perseverance, having a happy personality and being consistent and loving are also key, and bus driver Deana Evans said the same thing.
“A good bus driver has common sense, a level head, they are patient, able to multi-task, are good communicators, are good listeners, and they are able to follow directions well,” Evans said. “You have to be able to multitask. This includes watching the road, controlling the bus safely while often answering questions and communicating with the students, parents, the transportation office on the bus radio, etc.
She indicated attitude and diplomacy are also key.
“You often have to be a co-parent or team member with parents to keep good communication about the needs of the students. You also need to communicate well with teachers, administrators, mechanics, etc.,” she said. “Finally, you have to leave any personal issues off the bus. These kids need to see a positive role model each day.”
One of the perks for the job, the three drivers agreed, are the hours.
“Off hours are often between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. If you have school-age children they can ride with you and your work schedule is the same as your child's school schedule,” Evans said, plus “you receive full-time benefits for part-time work hours.
“The personal rewards are the relationships with the kids and seeing them happy!”
