North County makes changes to yellow phase

During the COVID-19 pandemic, area schools are being forced to constantly adapt and make changes.
On Thursday, the North County School District Board of Education and administration announced changes to the yellow phase of the school’s re-entry plan.
The district plans to start classes on Tuesday in the yellow phase.
“As we have shared before, COVID-19 is a fluid situation, and we will need to make changes throughout the school year,” the district’s statement said.
The district made the following changes:
On buses: All students will be required to wear masks on the bus.
“As recommended by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and State Health Officials, we are strongly encouraging parents to drive their students to school,” the district said.
On campus: All staff and students are strongly encouraged to wear masks on campus.
“We are also aware that St. Francois County is discussing a mask mandate,” the district said. “If this were to go into place, the ordinance would require school districts to participate.”
The original yellow plan stated that staff and students are required to wear appropriate PPE on campus and that students are required to wear masks on buses.
Potosi School District
The Washington County Health Department notified Potosi school administration on late Wednesday afternoon that an individual at John Evans Middle School tested positive for COVID-19.
“Due to our contact tracing we were able to immediately identify and isolate all individuals who are considered close contacts,” the district said. “We have contacted all close contacts and their parents/guardians. The close contacts will also be contacted by the Washington County Health Department.”
Close contacts are defined as those being closer than 6 feet for 15 minutes or longer. People that are not close contacts are at low risk of developing COVID-19.
The district plans to send letters home today to parents if their child was in a classroom, bus, or cohort group with the individual.
County stats
The Ste. Genevieve County Health Department reported six new cases on Thursday. The county has 18 active cases and 136 total cases.
The Iron County Health Department reported two new cases, bringing its total to 82 cases and 12 active cases.
Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.