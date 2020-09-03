North County makes changes to yellow phase

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

During the COVID-19 pandemic, area schools are being forced to constantly adapt and make changes.

On Thursday, the North County School District Board of Education and administration announced changes to the yellow phase of the school’s re-entry plan.

The district plans to start classes on Tuesday in the yellow phase.

“As we have shared before, COVID-19 is a fluid situation, and we will need to make changes throughout the school year,” the district’s statement said.

The district made the following changes:

On buses: All students will be required to wear masks on the bus.

“As recommended by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and State Health Officials, we are strongly encouraging parents to drive their students to school,” the district said.

On campus: All staff and students are strongly encouraged to wear masks on campus.

“We are also aware that St. Francois County is discussing a mask mandate,” the district said. “If this were to go into place, the ordinance would require school districts to participate.”