North County moves to Green Phase reentry, approves construction projects

The North County School Board met this month to approve construction at the district's buildings, discuss a reentry plan, and approve a lawn care contract.

Bill Giessing, president of Brockmiller Construction Inc., was at the meeting to present the board with details of a construction project involving all of the district's buildings.

He outlined the Bid One package for 19 of 21 planned projects, including constructing six new security vestibules at all of the school buildings, a new bathroom addition at the high school, and a new elevator at the middle school.

Work will begin after dismissal in May, and all of the projects except the bathroom addition and one entry at the primary school will be completed before school starts again in August, according to the plan.

The district had initially budgeted $3.7 million for the Bid One package. Giessing reported that the cost of the project came in under the budgeted amount at $3,329,209.

The remaining two projects planned involve HVAC upgrades at the high school and middle school buildings. Giessing added that the HVAC upgrades at the high school would be bid on next month, and the middle school upgrade will be bid on in the Summer of 2022.