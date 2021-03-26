North County moves to Green Phase reentry, approves construction projects

The North County School Board met this month to approve construction at the district's buildings, discuss a reentry plan, and approve a lawn care contract.
Bill Giessing, president of Brockmiller Construction Inc., was at the meeting to present the board with details of a construction project involving all of the district's buildings.
He outlined the Bid One package for 19 of 21 planned projects, including constructing six new security vestibules at all of the school buildings, a new bathroom addition at the high school, and a new elevator at the middle school.
Work will begin after dismissal in May, and all of the projects except the bathroom addition and one entry at the primary school will be completed before school starts again in August, according to the plan.
The district had initially budgeted $3.7 million for the Bid One package. Giessing reported that the cost of the project came in under the budgeted amount at $3,329,209.
The remaining two projects planned involve HVAC upgrades at the high school and middle school buildings. Giessing added that the HVAC upgrades at the high school would be bid on next month, and the middle school upgrade will be bid on in the Summer of 2022.
The board moved on to discuss changes to the district's reentry plan.
Board President James "Jebo" Bullock had suggested making wearing masks optional, noting the low number of COVID-19 cases in the area recently.
Associate Superintendent Katie Bockman said that masks still needed to be worn because it eliminates the need to quarantine an entire class in the event that just one of the students in the class tests positive for the virus.
Board members ultimately decided that the district would move into the Green Phase with some modifications.
The modified Green Phase stipulates that all volunteers and visitors to the buildings will be screened and PPE required for those individuals. Limited mentoring and counseling services will be provided with PPE restrictions in place.
All field trips will be local and limited to open-air facilities and locations. School buildings will allow optional assemblies, events, and meetings in the new reentry phase.
Open Parent/Teacher Conferences will be allowed with PPE and social distancing guidelines mandates.
With the board's approval, the school district has now begun operating in the Green Phase.
Assistant Superintendant Jason Samples noted that open registration for 2021-22 Pre-K and Kindergarten is currently available at the North County Primary School Developmental Center located at 405 Hillcrest Dr. in Bonne Terre.
Anyone with questions can contact the school at 573-431-3300 ext. 2 or visit our district web page: www.ncsd.k12.mo.us/nc-primary.
The school will also hold Pre-K and Kindergarten registration at the Development Center during a full-day event next month. Parents or guardians can register their children for Pre-K or Kindergarten classes on April 8 from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 6 p.m.
Samples took a moment to recognize the Transportation Department staff's efforts in getting the district's school buses prepared to pass state inspections.
"I want to congratulate the Transportation Department on receiving a 97.3% rating with 100% of our buses passing state inspections," said Samples. "Our transportation department received the total Fleet of Excellence Award from the Missouri Highway Patrol."
While on the subject of transportation, Samples noted that the district is currently looking to hire additional substitute and permanent route bus drivers.
Anyone interested in applying for a bus driver position can visit www.ncsd.k12.mo.us/home/employment.
During his report, Samples explained to the board that North County Primary FACT/Social Climate Committee sponsored a cereal drive during Dr. Seuss Week at the start of March.
He said students and parents brought in 2,284 boxes of cereal and 234 three-ounce bags of cereal during the collection week.
Samples said North County Primary student Kayci Beard brought in the most cereal boxes with a total of 644.
The boxes of cereal have been donated to Shared Blessings, Faith Cowboy Church, House of Praise, and St. Vincent DePaul. The three-ounce bags of cereal will go to the school's backpack program, which helps ensure students have access to food at home.
During the March meeting, the school board also accepted a bid from J-LO's Lawn Care, LLC for the district's lawn care maintenance. The local company was awarded the contract with a bid of $48,300.
