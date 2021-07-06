North County OKs new budget

The North County Board of Education meeting on June 17 was Katie Bockman’s first as acting superintendent. The longtime district educator and associate superintendent presided over the meeting in the absence of Dr. Jeff Levy, who took a position as Lincoln County R-3’s new chief financial officer, effective July 1.

The president of the school board, Randy Hubbard, said Bockman is the first female superintendent in the history of the district. He also welcomed Dr. Brandon Gregory as the new assistant superintendent for the district, joining Assistant Superintendent Jason Samples. Gregory was the principal of Parkside Elementary in Desloge.

The board unanimously voted to approve the budget for fiscal year 2021-22, which officially began July 1. The budget totals $44.2 million and takes into account nine buildings — six school campuses and three additional buildings — spread out over two cities, Bonne Terre and Desloge.

Bockman said the biggest difference in next fiscal year’s budget is the CARES money funneled into it.

“I think the biggest highlight is that the CARES money, now called Esser 2 and Esser 3 funds, will help fund increased costs due to COVID, and we’re currently investing Esser 2 funds in classified and certified salaries,” she said.