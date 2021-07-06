North County OKs new budget

The North County Board of Education meeting on June 17 was Katie Bockman’s first as acting superintendent. The longtime district educator and associate superintendent presided over the meeting in the absence of Dr. Jeff Levy, who took a position as Lincoln County R-3’s new chief financial officer, effective July 1.
The president of the school board, Randy Hubbard, said Bockman is the first female superintendent in the history of the district. He also welcomed Dr. Brandon Gregory as the new assistant superintendent for the district, joining Assistant Superintendent Jason Samples. Gregory was the principal of Parkside Elementary in Desloge.
The board unanimously voted to approve the budget for fiscal year 2021-22, which officially began July 1. The budget totals $44.2 million and takes into account nine buildings — six school campuses and three additional buildings — spread out over two cities, Bonne Terre and Desloge.
Bockman said the biggest difference in next fiscal year’s budget is the CARES money funneled into it.
“I think the biggest highlight is that the CARES money, now called Esser 2 and Esser 3 funds, will help fund increased costs due to COVID, and we’re currently investing Esser 2 funds in classified and certified salaries,” she said.
“One thing we’re also looking at in the budget is the steady decline in enrollment. There’s not much a school district can do about it, but we’re having community discussions about that. We need to be attractive as a community and as a school district to attract families to locate here,” Bockman said, noting she recently was given data suggesting the average age of district residents is increasing, suggesting an older population with fewer school-aged children.
The board approved tuition reimbursement and salary increases.
The certified salary schedule will have a $1,000 increase to the base for those in the BS-step 1 category resulting in a base starting pay of $36,700, and a 35-cent/hr. increase to the classified salary schedule, including all steps earned, with the Transportation and Custodial departments following the salary schedule included in the collective bargaining agreements.
The board also approved an increase in pay for unused leave, beyond the accumulated 90 days, for certified staff to $70 per day and classified staff to $50 per day, beginning July 1, and approved the extended salary adjustment from years’ experience 21-25, as presented.
North County High School Principal Dr. Ryan Long described a few of the summer school challenges students and personnel have faced since construction projects are being carried out in every building in the district. North County Primary hosted Pre-K through 6th grade summer school classes, with 7th through 12th grade classes being held at the high school.
Board member David Mallow observed construction would likely continue into the next school year, and asked if similar arrangements would continue. Long said he would have to meet with Dr. Chad Lynn, principal of the primary school, before making any decision, but Long observed, using only two buildings saves the district money in terms of maintenance, food service and teachers. Long also reported that using virtual classes for summer school gives flexibility to families with planned vacations and students who have work or other activities to attend.
Building and facility usage was also discussed by the board, which voted unanimously to approve the new North County Facility Rental agreement. Previously, loaning the district’s athletic facilities was handled by the athletic director. The rental proposal approved takes into account non-profit groups, for-profit groups, events, tournaments and games. It sets up nominal fees for renting the facility, and custodial fees for defraying the costs of set-up and picking up afterward.
The district’s cell phone policy was taken up by the board. Principals attending the meeting indicated that, for the most part, cell phones are not allowed to be used during the school day. At the high school, usage is at the teacher’s discretion. Long, the high school principal, said a series of disciplinary steps is taken when the cell phone policy is broken. Board members asserted they would back corrective measures taken when the cell phone policy is violated.
During the associate and assistant superintendent reports, Samples observed that, between construction and summer cleaning, quite a bit of upheaval is happening, but he is grateful to faculty, staff and administrators for their flexibility during summer school, making it a good environment for kids.
Bockman gave an update on several of the construction projects taking place, as she attends weekly construction meetings. She also asked board members to keep family and friends of Emma Weiss in their prayers. Weiss, a high school student who once attended North County, died in a car accident June 16. Her employer at the time of her death, Lix Frozen Custard, was collecting money for her family.
The board also:
- Approved the Return to School 2021-2022 Plan.
- Approved participating in the national school lunch, school breakfast, after school snack, donated food program and approved the eligibility criteria for Free and Reduced Price Meals for the 2021- 2022 school year.
- Adopted the MSBA policies and procedures concerning virtual courses and enrollment requests.
- Set July 13 as the date for the next school board meeting.
- Approved the non-resident tuition rate of $6,240 for Sunrise R-9 students only for the 2021-2022 school year.
- Approved the tax-exempt equipment lease purchase agreement for two 77-passenger class C gasoline buses with First State Community Bank.
- Asked that the Eagle Scout interested in building an outdoor classroom at the Primary School attend the next board meeting to answer a few board members’ questions about the project.
