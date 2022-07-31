North County prepares for registration

North County R-1 School District has announced its registration protocols for the 2022-2023 school year.

Early Childhood Registration

Contact the district registrar at 573-431-3300 Option 1, Option 5 to register for the Early Childhood Program (ECH). To qualify for the program, your child must be 4 years old before Aug. 1, 2022. The registrar will provide you with further information.

Parents and guardians of children who are 3-5 years old or approaching age 3, and who suspect their child may have a developmental delay or educational disability, may contact the special education process coordinator’s office at 573-431-3300 (Option 2, Option 5) to make a referral for evaluation to determine eligibility for early childhood special education services.

Students K-12

To be eligible for kindergarten, your child must be 5 years old before August 1, 2022.

New Student

Open enrollment for all grades will be at the North County Primary building in the North County Developmental Center, located at 405 Hillcrest Dr., Bonne Terre. Dates and times are as follows:

Aug. 2, 8 a.m.-noon and 1-6 p.m.

Aug. 3, 8 a.m.-noon and 1-6 p.m.

After open registration, new students will need to register by appointment only with the registrar's office by calling 573-431-3300, Option 1, Option 5.

Documents for registration

For registration, you must provide the following documents, which need to be in the name of the person who is completing the paperwork. If you reside with another household, someone from that household with the same proof of residence as stated above must accompany you and complete a waiver and notarized by our district notary:

Proof of Residency: rental/ lease agreement, mortgage statement, real estate tax receipt, current (within 30 days) utility bill (electric, water, trash, gas, or alarm monitoring system);

Student's state issued birth certificate;

Immunization record;

Parent/guardian photo identification; and

Court documents if applicable (proof of guardianship, divorce, DFS placement, foster care, etc.).

North County R-1 School District must receive the following before they can attend classes in the district:

Proof of district residence;

Discipline record from previous school (7th-12h grades);

Immunization record;

Withdraw grades from previous school (7th-12th grades); and

I.E.P., diagnostic summary, or special services information.