North County presents ... a play within a play

Halloween is long gone, but the human attraction to entertainment involving mystery, suspense and humor continues, and North County High School’s Drama Club is capitalizing on that draw with their latest performance.
The North County High School Drama Club will present, for one day only, “The Murder Mystery at the Murder Mystery.” Two shows happen on Saturday at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium, 7151 Raider Rd. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for students and children.
Theatre Instructor Kelly Gentry said the plot is actually a play within a play, as the actors at the Murder Mystery Playhouse work hard on their murder mystery performance of "Putting a Little English On It" — Complete with bad British accents and technical difficulties.
But the murder mystery does not stop when the actors break character. They find themselves having to replay the same scene over and over for investigators and theater critics, and each time they replay the scene, a new character gets murdered, and it's up to the actors to figure out "whodunit" in this comedic murder mystery.
Gentry said a couple of factors played into choosing this play for the students to perform.
“We chose this play because we've never done a murder mystery before, but we also wanted something funny and light-hearted, so this one was perfect,” she said.
The cast includes Hannah Hale as Brenda Donahue; Connor Ward as Brian D. Taylor; Joseph Samples as Mr. Polk/Richard Green; Claire Bennett as Ms. Polly/Scarlet Mays; Lucas Forney as Inspector Bradshaw/Gary Ferguson; Emma Richards as Mrs. Polk/Holly Hanover; Serenity Ellington as the maid/Misty Gere; Addy Allebach as Mr. Humphrey Black/Tom Baines; Alexandra Burns as Gertrude Polk/Sandy Smith; Madalyn Henson as Gertrude Polk/Sandy Smith; Krystalynn Rodriguez as Erica Stone; Jaiden Declue as Susan Wells; Keelan Lovellette as Inspector Wright; Austin Turnbough as Inspector Fuller; Emily Skaggs as Adele Sears; and Isaiah Wideman (understudy)
Hale, who plays Murder Mystery Playhouse Director Brenda Donahue, is the Drama Club president and said she learned from Gentry how to expand the role.
“Since my character is a director, I had the opportunity to watch Ms. Gentry’s directing in rehearsal to learn how to better portray the role,” Hale said. “This was a real help to me.”
Drama Club Vice President Joseph Samples, who plays Mr. Polk/Richard Green, said he saw his character as an experienced, classically-trained actor who tries to use his expertise to help improve the play and solve the murder, with no one really taking his suggestions seriously.
“I also tried to bring an overly dramatic, cartoonish feel to Richard's character, Mr. Polk, so he feels very comedic and humorous,” Samples said.
Senior Lucas Forney plays Inspector Bradshaw/Gary Ferguson, and said his character experiences the “frustration of a snowball situation and tries his best to handle it. However, as a method actor, it's difficult for him to stay cool, to stay in character."
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.