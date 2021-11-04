North County presents ... a play within a play

Halloween is long gone, but the human attraction to entertainment involving mystery, suspense and humor continues, and North County High School’s Drama Club is capitalizing on that draw with their latest performance.

The North County High School Drama Club will present, for one day only, “The Murder Mystery at the Murder Mystery.” Two shows happen on Saturday at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium, 7151 Raider Rd. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for students and children.

Theatre Instructor Kelly Gentry said the plot is actually a play within a play, as the actors at the Murder Mystery Playhouse work hard on their murder mystery performance of "Putting a Little English On It" — Complete with bad British accents and technical difficulties.

But the murder mystery does not stop when the actors break character. They find themselves having to replay the same scene over and over for investigators and theater critics, and each time they replay the scene, a new character gets murdered, and it's up to the actors to figure out "whodunit" in this comedic murder mystery.

Gentry said a couple of factors played into choosing this play for the students to perform.

