North County Primary unveils new spaces

North County held double ribbon-cutting ceremonies Monday with Bonne Terre and Desloge Chambers of Commerce, celebrating the transformation of two rooms at the Primary School and Early Childhood Center to accommodate creative student projects, and resources for parents and guardians.

Primary School Principal Leigh Ragsdale-Knoderer said Librarian Alicia Yount had the idea to take a computer lab and change it into “innovative, creative space for our students” called MakerSpace.

“If you aren't familiar with the MakerSpace, it is a place to take risks, explore, create, and not just for kids,” she said. “That's the beauty of it. A lot of times, as teachers, we're always learners, we have to take risks.”

The room, located next to the library, also contained a green screen, and camera set-up, bean bag chairs, spool tables and chairs, and various technology to aid the creative process.

“We hope that you enjoy this space as much as we do,” Ragsdale-Knoderer told the assembled guests.

The group then made its way to the new Family Resource Hub in the Early Childhood Center.

“Back here is a beautiful space that, again, was a collective effort and it is going to be where we hold a lot of our professional development, a dedicated space with whatever anyone needs,” she said.

Ragsdale-Knoderer said the Family Resource Hub was in its infancy stage, but they wanted to build community awareness about it.

She recounted one day when she and a number of other educators forayed into the district in a school van to meet with people in the community who represented organizations with resources to help families “so we could refer parents and our families to the person directly.”

“And what we realized, it was really hard and it was really spread out and we had little idea, what resources were out there and who to connect them with,” Ragsdale-Knoderer said. “We thought, if we could have a spot here at school where our families already have a relationship with us as the school, we could be the hub of that.”

She said she was working during summer school one day when she came upon a mother who was staying at the Shared Blessings Transitional Homeless Shelter and was practically in tears.

“She had been running all over town, trying to get all of this paperwork done and she was just exhausted,” she said. “All she needed was a few copies of something. I said ‘I’ll make those copies for you.’ And she just started crying and she said, ‘I love that I can do this here,’ and that's when we realized, there's definitely a need in our community.”

The Primary School principal observed, some parents have an hour round-trip to even get to the school for visits, and with higher gas prices, they might struggle to even have enough resources to drive to the school, much less if they have to drive to the county courthouse or other areas in the county.

“So we're hoping this space is that connection piece to help them get in touch with the right people, get the supports in place and connect our community,” Ragsdale-Knoderer said. “So we will have computers, WiFi, printer, phone. In the future, we hope to have resume workshops, financial literacy workshops and really make this a learning, living, breathing space. I will also run a clothing closet out of here, our backpack program will be taking place down here again in the center of the community with our social worker or parent liaison.

“And just really again, bringing unity in our community is the goal here. So we hope to spread the word and we just hope that this grows over time.”