North County readies for graduation Tuesday

The familiar notes of “Pomp and Circumstance” will air over the North County High School’s Raider Field — unless inclement weather drives it to the Farmington Civic Center — with seating beginning on Tuesday at 5 p.m. and graduation ceremonies starting at 8 p.m.

But first, a senior parade will happen on Saturday, with 4:30 p.m. lineup at the high school and the parade starting the traditional homecoming parade route in Bonne Terre at 5 p.m. The parade will then take to the streets of Desloge, with an estimated starting time of 5:45 p.m., again using the traditional homecoming route. Only cars are allowed, trailers are not allowed.

An estimated 205 North County High School students will walk across the stage Tuesday to receive the diplomas earned during the last year and a half marked by pandemic.

Parking for graduation will be in the faculty, student, and UniTec Career Center parking lots located beside the high school. Parking in the front of the building will be reserved for faculty helping out with the graduation.

There will also be parking available at the North County Primary School located on the other side of US 67 with shuttles running to and from the high school. Students will be parking at the bus garage to allow more space for family and friends attending the ceremony.