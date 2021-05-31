North County recognizes students

After going back and forth, the board agreed everyone can make mistakes. They didn’t want to pay the marked-up cost, but they didn’t want to pay just the company’s cost, either. Gremminger asked, “If we paid $80,000, would that make it so that it’s not as painful?” The rep replied, “That’s a lot better than $0,” as the board room chuckled.

“I really do appreciate you guys, that’s one of the reasons we like working with you, everyone’s honest and easy to work with, and I knew once I’d made a mistake, the best thing to do would be to pick up the phone, call and tell you, so … I really appreciate you all,” he said.

The board was also feeling generous when it came to expanding the Esports and Gaming Club to the Middle School. The high school has had one for about a year and a half, and one student was offered a $13,000 scholarship to Missouri Baptist University on Esports.