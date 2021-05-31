North County recognizes students

The North County Board of Education recognized several students for their achievements, expanded e-sports and gaming to the middle school, and approved a number of policies during their May board meeting.
UniTec Director Jeff Cauley introduced Corey Warner, graphic design instructor, who in turn recognized senior Cooper Sago as UniTec Career Center's Student of the Month for March 2021.
“I didn’t expect to have students smarter than I was,” Warner said of Sago. “He’s one of those kids who make you think teaching is going to be easier than you thought it was. You show him something one time, you don’t have to show him ever again, his stuff is always turned in on time and top-shelf, he’s easy to talk to, all the administrators would come by and ask what he was designing, what he was up to.”
Warner presented Sago with a T-shirt featuring one of the student’s own designs, a straight-line interpretation of Edvard Munch’s “The Scream.” Sago was also presented with the Mary Hoehn Memorial Scholarship, in honor of the late art teacher and tennis coach, in the amount of $500. Sago’s post-graduation plans include completing his associate of applied science degree in graphic design at Mineral Area College.
Adam Bowers, industrial arts teacher, recognized students who represented the district at the Missouri Technology Educators Association of Missouri competition. Their projects were also scattered around and in the board building so board members could review them. Bowers said this is the first time in about 25 years the school has competed in a shop competition, and they took 14 projects from 13 students.
Districts in Poplar Bluff had the students gain 11 “1” ratings, as judged by professional metal and wood workers, and two more received “two” ratings. The top 60 projects of the judges’ favorites move on to state competition, and North County students’ projects moving on to state level include those of Dalton Helm for his 1 rating in metals, Hunter Curdt for his 1 rating in metals, Kyle Carver for his 1 rating in metals and Tye Polston for his 1 rating in woods.
Curdt received Grand Champion of Metal Welding for the State of Missouri. His final score, out of 400, was 375, Bowers said.
All North County students competing in district included Brock Franklin, Addison Coleman, Tyler Helm, Jacob Murphy, Abbigail Skaggs, Kyle Carver, Savannah Hasemeier, Lexi Minchew, Tye Polston, Hunter Curdt, Amos Littrell, Emily Eckhoff and Dalton Helm.
In other matters, Associate Superintendent Katie Bockman gave a report on Career Ladder, which has more than 100 participants “who are making a difference in our students’ lives, a lot of student contact hours are involved in that, it helps our kids and helps our staff.” Bockman said while many other districts have done away with it, many teachers in the district appreciate it very much.
Board member Randy Hubbard asked how many years Career Ladder has been in place. Bockman indicated she couldn’t be sure, but it’s been in place every year, even when the district had to start supporting it once state support was pulled.
Assistant Superintendent Jason Samples presented a recommendation to buy two class-C, 77-passenger, gasoline-burning buses through a three-year lease-purchase from First State Leasing LLC. Samples said the district transportation director, David Finley, had myriad reasons to recommend the gas engine over the diesel engine buses. The board approved the recommendation unanimously.
A representative from Trane Inc. was in the audience to negotiate an understanding and a bit of financial forgiveness from the board for a bid mistake on a cooling tower quote. The district is seeing quite a bit of construction as a result of last year’s successful bond issue. Apparently, only one cooling tower was quoted, but two cooling towers are needed. The cost is $90,000 for a tower, marked up a bit from about $75,000.
“We’ve had a relationship with the school district for a long time, Trane’s done a lot of work with the district, we’re always willing to stand behind our bids,” the representative said. “The problem is, we will be underwater on Day 1, not that we’re unwilling to do it. I went to Brockmiller and told them what happened, gave him as much documentation as he asked for.”
Both towers are covered for labor and installation, just not materials, he said. The rep said essentially, he was asking the district to meet Trane halfway, if possible.
Board member Alan Gremminger observed the district was apparently $430,000 under budget at this point, and wondered if the $90,000 omission might have contributed to that. He was told it did. “Glad I could help,” the Trane rep quipped, getting laughs across the board room.
After going back and forth, the board agreed everyone can make mistakes. They didn’t want to pay the marked-up cost, but they didn’t want to pay just the company’s cost, either. Gremminger asked, “If we paid $80,000, would that make it so that it’s not as painful?” The rep replied, “That’s a lot better than $0,” as the board room chuckled.
“I really do appreciate you guys, that’s one of the reasons we like working with you, everyone’s honest and easy to work with, and I knew once I’d made a mistake, the best thing to do would be to pick up the phone, call and tell you, so … I really appreciate you all,” he said.
The board was also feeling generous when it came to expanding the Esports and Gaming Club to the Middle School. The high school has had one for about a year and a half, and one student was offered a $13,000 scholarship to Missouri Baptist University on Esports.
The club is self-funded and in one game, they took second in the state, losing to a team who went on to take first in nationals in that game. Twelve kids participated and they placed fourth in the state, on top of other successes throughout the season. The sponsor talked about a wrestler who was injured and out during the season, so he joined the Esports Club and is now one of the team’s top players. The board unanimously approved expanding the sport to North County Middle School, so that the school is better able to compete.
Samples then gave a roundup on the activities among the lower grades.
At the primary school for PreK-2nd grades, early childhood education’s three separate graduation ceremonies were held May 18 for more than 80 Pre-K students. Samples thanked the middle school for helping to make the auditorium available, along with staff help in making sure the ceremonies went smoothly.
Samples said congratulations go to Nikki Sprinkles-Gregory, the counselor at the primary who applied for a St. Francois County Community Partnership mini-grant opportunity and was approved to receive $1,500 for a sensory/calm room for the primary.
“We seem to have more and more students that need help with sensory/emotional regulation needs due to trauma, ADHD, autism spectrum disorder, etc.,” Samples said. “We are working to not only be trauma-informed but to go further and be trauma-sensitive in our day-to-day practices with all of our students.”
Samples said Parkside, for grades 3-4, has been recognized by the state as a Positive Behavior Support Gold School. This means they have achieved the highest recognition for exemplary procedures in behavioral intervention.
“Dr. Gregory and I would like to thank the Parkside faculty and staff who made it possible,” Samples said. “A special thank you goes out to the Parkside PBIS Tier 1, 2, and 3 teams for all of their hard work.”
Samples said students at NC Intermediate School, for grades 5-6, were “working so hard right now to complete their summative assessments in all core subjects and their STAR Reading assessments.” They would later be blowing off some steam by auditioning for the “Raider Idol '' talent show and preparing for the annual 5th-6th grade kickball tournament the last day of school.
MAP testing has concluded, Samples said, thanking everyone for their dedication and hard work. “MAP testing is not the most important thing we do. The most important things we do are to make certain our students are safe, ensuring the educational welfare of our students and finally, helping them become men and women of strong character,” Samples said. “That being said, MAP testing is one of the most important measures of how well we are doing the most important things for the kids of our community.”
Bockman said Senior Awards were given out May 16, and on May 27. She recognized several athletes competing in upcoming state and local tournaments.
“We have 11 seniors signed up to play college sports next year, I thought that was a remarkable statistic considering all the obstacles and scheduling challenges we faced this year,” she said, referring to the pandemic.
Summer school began June 1. Construction would also begin June 1 on all building campuses. Several UniTec digital media students were recognized by the Elks Lodge and “they have swept the local district and state competition for the drug PSA video."
Bockman also expressed appreciation to the students, faculty, staff and community for their patience and persistence in getting through a year marked by pandemic.
Dr. Jeff Levy, in his last report as superintendent for North County, also thanked everyone for their wisdom and work in navigating COVID-19 as it related to the district.
“When you think about where we were at this time last year, will we stay in school or will we go virtual, we really have come a long way,” he said. “I want to congratulate our county, too, for offering such help and support in making sure our youngest students had what they need. When you think about it, it’s been an incredible year. I’m very proud of everybody and excited to see our kids graduate and we’re ready to move on.”
In other news:
- Teachers were recognized for Teacher Appreciation Week May 3-7
- The board approved the updated AUP forms.
- The board approved adopting MSBA policies, which are needed now so faculty can create their student handbooks for next year.
