North County reviews virtual-learning results

Samples said students in 3rd-6th grades operate more independently, although in 3rd grade still might have a lot of educational support there, “you can see about a 3% gain on the F rate in 3rd grade and about a 4.5% gain in the 4th grade.”

“One thing they’ve done at Parkside and Intermediate, is they’ve really talked to the parents about what is the best educational placement for the child, balanced with COVID health concerns. A lot of those students they were seeing struggling, they’re having those students come back in person,” Samples said.

Intermediate has the lowest virtual attendance this semester among the 1st-6th grades, and Samples noted the F-grade rate was a bit higher, up 9% in 5th grade, 11% in 6th grade.

Associate Superintendent Katie Bockman said only about 25-27% of 7th-12th graders opted for virtual learning this semester.

“We do need our students face-to-face, and it shows the effectiveness of our teachers. Plain and simple, kids need teachers. Our students, 7th-12th (grades), most of the time they are home alone and they’re working on curriculum parents aren’t familiar with, they’re not comfortable with instructing or even able to support that,” she said.