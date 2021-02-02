North County reviews virtual-learning results

During their January meeting, the North County School Board discussed at length student grades in the wake of hybrid and virtual learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Student performance in the Primary, Parkside and Intermediate buildings were reviewed first.
Assistant Superintendent Jason Samples said while the rate of failure among students had increased a bit, the district is taking action to keep in touch with parents or guardians.
“If you look as a whole, our enrollment transitioning from virtual to in-person has shifted to about 50% this semester,” he reported. “We were running about two classes (of virtual) per grade level, now we’re running about one. We’ve had a lot of transitioning to in-person. Some of the virtual teachers have transitioned to in-person.”
Samples said the primary school had the lowest uptick in lowered grades.
“In talking with the virtual teachers — and this is anecdotal rather than specific data — one of the things they said is, there’s a lot more parent-guardian participation with an elementary student in virtual. There’s an adult with practically every kiddo we have there,” he said. “You can see our numbers were pretty comparable on the primary level.
"When we see students at risk, we also talk to the parents, especially during parent-teacher conferences that are about to happen in second semester, you see a big shift, it’s one of our bigger learning-gain periods.”
Samples said students in 3rd-6th grades operate more independently, although in 3rd grade still might have a lot of educational support there, “you can see about a 3% gain on the F rate in 3rd grade and about a 4.5% gain in the 4th grade.”
“One thing they’ve done at Parkside and Intermediate, is they’ve really talked to the parents about what is the best educational placement for the child, balanced with COVID health concerns. A lot of those students they were seeing struggling, they’re having those students come back in person,” Samples said.
Intermediate has the lowest virtual attendance this semester among the 1st-6th grades, and Samples noted the F-grade rate was a bit higher, up 9% in 5th grade, 11% in 6th grade.
Associate Superintendent Katie Bockman said only about 25-27% of 7th-12th graders opted for virtual learning this semester.
“We do need our students face-to-face, and it shows the effectiveness of our teachers. Plain and simple, kids need teachers. Our students, 7th-12th (grades), most of the time they are home alone and they’re working on curriculum parents aren’t familiar with, they’re not comfortable with instructing or even able to support that,” she said.
“If you look at Middle School, you see a big increase in failing grades. You also see the interventions. We have to get them back, we have to get them caught up and we have to push forward. We didn’t create this situation, but we’re sure going to address it,” Bockman said. “We have several interventions for second semester, through summer school, and this will carry on for the next few years.
"Students may have to repeat electives they’ve failed, they’ll definitely have to repeat core subjects they’ve failed, and that may put some behind, but offering tutoring, offering summer school to remediate, those are the types of things we can do to help students.”
Superintendent Dr. Jeff Levy mentioned Senate Bill 55, which would essentially take away districts’ authority to require face-to-face learning, would pave the way for vouchers that would reduce K-12 public funding, and allow for more charter schools to develop.
“It’s interesting because the state wants to take away our power to deny virtual instruction, it’s on the floor right now,” he said.
Levy noted that charter schools had to share their completion and F rates, “and they were astronomical, as well. It was shocking how many kids were repeating courses or not completing courses at all.
High School Principal Dr. Ryan Long said they’ve seen a 5-6% increase on the F rate, but in conferring with other schools, he found the increase in lowered grades not uncommon.
“Of all the schools, they’re using different formats to teach, but they’re getting similar results. It is not a programming issue, it’s not a methods issue, it is a ‘virtual’ issue,” he said. “No matter what programs we’re using, no matter what teachers we’re using, no matter what our teachers are doing, it’s just not as effective for the majority of our students.
"We have some students who are doing very well. They’re working hard and they’re being very successful. But especially for students who are struggling, that struggling is magnified.”
Board member Jebo Bullock said he wanted to walk back the impression given at a prior meeting that he was criticizing instructors on their virtual-education teaching methods or criticizing students’ performance. He said he wanted to broach the concern that students weren’t able to perform as well in virtual learning environments, and he wanted to emphasize the importance of getting all students in face-to-face classrooms.
Board President Randy Hubbard and Bullock asked if it would be possible to bring all students back to school for the last quarter of the school year. Bullock emphasized he wanted to make a plan to “go back face-to-face, total,” to give seniors an opportunity for a more normal finish to an abnormal, last two years of their high school experience.
An administrator answered that the master schedule wasn’t designed to handle the sudden influx of 200 virtual students halfway through the second semester. Board Member David Mallow wondered if the at-risk students could be particularly invited to come back for the last semester, so as not to overreach the 34-student state limits on classroom size.
Talk turned to plans for next year — whether to go all face-to-face or offer hybrid and virtual options — but an administrator said trends might be more apparent in April or May that would help the district make an informed decision.
The board also heard from Dr. Levy that the USDA has issued a waiver for the food service Request for Proposal, so they can continue to operate under their current food plan for one more year. Currently, the school outsources food service to Aramark to save money. Next year, now that the fiscal overview is improving, the district plans to investigate bringing food service back in-house to see how it compares to the cost-savings of contracting with a private company. There was concern private companies might also eventually raise their prices to accommodate increases in state minimum wage.
At the beginning of the meeting, the board heard a request from a parent regarding the graduation date in regard to the seniors’ end-of-year celebration.
Tami Davenport, who is leading this year’s Project Graduation initiative, asked board members to consider coordinating the graduation date with the availability of overnight recreational sites.
Project Graduation is a traditional end-of-school-year, overnight celebration for seniors that discourages underage drinking associated in the past with high school graduations. Bockman explained that since the outdoor graduation requires an indoor back-up site with concurrent availability, it would be impossible to move the date up to May 21. Graduation is set for May 25. Administrators offered to work with Davenport to find an alternative site for Project Graduation.
In other news:
- The board approved 21-22 course catalog changes
- The board approved adding Rho Kappa Honor Society, a social studies club for juniors and seniors that could eventually, depending on membership, provide scholarship opportunities.
- The board approved its contract with Great Circle Academy, a for-profit partner that provides special-needs and high-risk high school students with therapeutic and academic supportive services.
- The board approved its HVAC maintenance agreements.
- The board approved refunding general obligation bonds with a net savings of about $400,000 after hearing a report from Brad Wegman of LJ Hart & Company.
- Dr. Levy informed board members the school calendar for next year is being created, and will be shared with stakeholders for feedback. He hopes to have it to the board for approval in February.
- UniTec Director Jeff Cauley presented certificates of appreciation to Jesse and John Murphy of Murphy’s Landscaping Design and Scott Hubbard of Hubbard Construction & General Contracting for labor, time and materials they donated to spruce up the vocational-technical building’s entrance and signage.
