North County seniors collect diplomas

Their junior and senior years might have been a bit stormy due to disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic -- and indeed, the heavens briefly opened up while diplomas were handed to 205 seniors on North County’s Raider Field Tuesday night. But the Class of 2021 demonstrated continued resiliency and adaptation that have marked its collective personality, according to High School Principal Dr. Ryan Long.
“All of your accomplishments are even more impressive given the circumstances which you’ve overcome over the past year,” Long said as part of his opening speech. “What’s impressed me most is the resilience and character you’ve displayed. I know everything was not as you’d hoped or planned for, and let’s admit it, no one wanted to work from home during those quarantine weeks. No one wanted to eat lunch in their classrooms…Some of you even missed out on that big game because you got contact-traced the day before.
“Instead of being miserable or making those around you miserable, you took it in stride. You continued to work, to achieve, and to make the most of every opportunity. I think you uniquely understood that while it may not have been what you wanted, it just was what it was. You reflected a character beyond your years. I commend you and thank you for the example you set, not only for yourselves, but for the other students around you.”
Their junior and senior years might have been a bit stormy due to disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic -- and indeed, the heavens briefly op…
Long asked the students not to forget where they came from, and the people who helped them along the way. “If we’ve learned anything in the past year, it’s that we each need each other, we’re a culmination of not just our own efforts, but the sum of all the investments, knowledge and work of those around us.”
Long asked students to grab their cell phones and text one of the people who helped them, anyone who might be in the audience, and thank them for their help along the way.
A bit of time passed… “Are you getting messages out there?” Long asked the audience. “Yes,” called back several. “No!” indignantly responded one, to general laughter.
Long finished by asking the seniors to give their friends and family a round of applause, and to remember to reinvest themselves in promoting the next generation of students.
Senior class president Julianna Farr said the night was not one for regret or sorrow, but celebrating while moving forward. “This year might not be what we expected, but it’s shown what we could overcome, whether that was online school or playing sports or singing with a mask on,” she said. “No matter what it took, we have finally made it to the finish line and are ready to start our next race.
“Our class motto is, ‘Do not go where the path may lead, go instead where there is no path and leave a trail,’ by Ralph Waldo Emerson…We must take into consideration these wise words. Make your own path and leave a legacy behind, rather than following in the shadows of someone else.”
Valedictorian Paige Morgan Clark, the daughter of Faith Lynn, is graduating with a cumulative GPA of 4.1936 and moving on to pre-med studies at Harvard. She told her classmates she thought their high school experience really began in eighth grade, instead of ninth.
“This grade helped fuel the awkward transition into freshman year. Some of us wore interesting outfits to reflect the current phase of our life, and some of us decided to be edgy by shaving our hair into a Mohawk,” she said, to applause. “When I look back, life seemed so simple…this simplicity began to disappear when we made our transition into high school.”
Clark recounted the exhilaration of freshman year, the “forgotten” sophomore year—which Clark said she remembered as their last “normal” year, and the increased seriousness of junior year, which was disrupted by the outbreak of COVID-19 and the crushing disappointment of all-virtual learning.
“Senior year rolled around…Numerous restrictions frustrated us, but we were still juniors who wanted to make history. We were upset, but rather than let the emotions eat at us, we let them inspire us,” she said. “In the words of Sponge Bob, ‘If you believe in yourself, with a tiny pinch of magic, all your dreams can come true.’” She then recounted the numerous championships and victories among the school organizations.
“This was supposed to be a forgotten year, but the Class of 2021 made it our year,” she said. “I’m honored to be a part of this incredible class, and I hope you will all build upon your dedication, for North County is not The End.”
Salutatorian Braden Swift, the son of Chris and Jennifer Swift, is graduating with a cumulative GPA of 4.1559 and is moving on to Missouri S&T to study applied mathematics.
In his address, Swift shared with the crowd that while he was once “obsessed” with the idea of playing golf in college, a golf game in his junior year made him rethink the idea.
“It wasn’t that I just wanted to play in college, as a freshman, sophomore and junior, that was the only thing I could see myself doing. My plan was to play golf at the best college offering me a scholarship,” he said. “As a graduate, golf is nowhere in my plans for college. I found it’s not nearly as important to me as I thought.”
Last summer, he was playing 18 holes the day before a summer tournament with an older gentleman who noticed how tense and uncomfortable Swift looked as he played. “I’ll never forget what he said during that round: ‘Dude, you need to chill out or give up golf entirely, you’re making ME tense.’ Which is exactly what I wanted to hear the day before the tournament.”
After reading his mentor-recommended book, “The Winning Way of Golf and Life,” Swift said a few points resonated, and he took a break from golf for a while, breaking his hyperfocus and finding a new passion: math and its applications.
“Yes, that sounds nerdy and I’ll accept that, but you can’t really know what you’re good at and passionate about until you explore new interests and consider what’s important for your future,” he said.
Principal Long then reclaimed the podium to recognize students wearing bronze cords signifying a cumulative GPA between 3.8-3.9, and graduating cum laude with honor; students wearing silver cords signifying a cumulative GPA between 3.91-3.99, and graduating magna cum laude with high honor; students wearing gold cords signifying a cumulative GPA 4.0 or higher and graduating summa cum laude with highest honors. He also recognized those who maintained perfect records of attendance, scholarship recipients, members of National Honor Society and Rho Kappa, and A+ Scholarship students. He said it’s the largest class of A+ students at North County.
When Long recognized the students who had signed on to serve in the military, every person on Raider Field and in the stands stood up to give them a standing ovation.
The North County Singers and the North County Symphonic Band both performed, UniTec digital media recorded the entire ceremony for YouTube, and soon Dr. Long and the Board of Education were presenting the class and handing out diplomas. Midway through, the rain began to pour, but spirits were high and the rain stopped just before soggy tassels were turned and wet-warped mortar boards were tossed into the air.
“I’ve never had rain on one of my graduations, this is a first,” he said later. “But I’m still glad we held it outside, if we’d had it at the Centene Center, I’d have never heard the end of it. Everyone seemed to take the rain pretty well, I’m sure they were happier to have it outside, too.”
The 2021 graduating class of North County R-1 High School includes:
Kyle Alvey, Aubrey Anderson, Caitlynn Arnold, Kaitlyn Asher, Christian Aubuchon, Ian Bacon, Seth Barnes, Bryan Basinger, Reese Bentley, Isabella Bequette, Kelly Berenski, Tristin Berg, Brianna Birkenmeier, Daniel Black, Mikel Blount, Gregory Bockenkamp, Jordan Borseth, Gabriel Breeden, Salahuddin Halimah Briggs, Logan Buckley, Peyton Busch, Ricky Cain, Caydence Carlyon, Summer Casteel, Trinity Cauley, Macey Causey, Paige Clark, Azlynn Clay, Brady Clay, Wil Claywell, Kyle Conkright, Elijah Connell, Jonathan Coroama, Kyle Cox, Lillian Cox, Brady Craig, Frank Crow III, Zachary Crump, Hunter Curdt, Craig Davenport, Ian Davenport, Cheyenne Dickens, Andrew Dorris, Alexandria Dorsey, Travis Drum, Grant Eaton, Nathaniel Endsley, Mark Evans, Julianna Farr, Ethan Forney, Bradley Friese, Kayla Fuller, Gabriella Gant, Erin Gantz, Kathryn Gerhard, Owen Gilliam, Bridgette Goodwin, David Gordon II, Jacob Gossett, Abigail Gowen, Juanita Gerrero, Jaycla Griggs, Travis Guerra, Dalton Gullett, Spencer Hall, Elijah Hamlett, Garrett Hayes, Blake Head, Emily Hedgcorth-Carrithers, Dawson Hedrick, Dalton Helm, Dylan Henson, Kobey Henson, Madison Hicks, Thomas Hines, Arran Hoeft, Lukas Holdman, Madison Holsapple, Wayd Hommelson, Savanna Hosking, Aaron Huff, Mikayla Hulsey, Caitlin Hunter, Zoe Huskey, Victoria Inman, Hannah Jaco, Alexis Joplin, Macy Kamler, Kantima Kamonkunanon, Landon Kater, Andrew Kay, Karter Kekec, Gabriel Kelley, Samantha Kelley, Isaac Kelly, Kayleigh Kemp, Garrett Kennon, Tristin Kloepper, Madison Laan, Raegan Lachance, Tyler Lampe, Levi Laster, Taizja Lawless, Kelly Lawson, Jeremiah Lay, Shelby Lee, Amos Littrell, Kaelen Lee-Bell, Alaynah Logan, Aiyana Luffy, Genevieve Mann, Ricky Manning, Ricco Marler, Whitney Marler, Chelsey Martin, Randi Martin-Gruver, Lydia Martinez, JD Mason, Marshall Masters, Abigail Miller, Lacie Miller, Triston Miller, Karlie Misuraca, Anna Montgomery, Cheyenne Montgomery, Macey Montgomery, Anna Moore, Isaac Moore, Pamela Moore, Wyatt Moore, Lilian Mordecai, Shelbie Morris, Kilee Mowry, Ferman Nash, Jeremiah Naucke, Joseph Naucke, Makylia Nephew, Taylor Mae Norris, Maddison Oder, Matthew Parks, Taylor Pashea, Sean Paul, Tucker Paul, Benjamin Peniston, Gianna Pettus, Jayden Pettus, Klayten Pezold, Victoria Phillips, Dakota Powell, Lydia Pratt, Raina Pribble, Caleb Price, Nicholas Price, Emily Pruneau, Steven Pryor, Adrian Pyatt, Kiely Pyeatt, Alexander Ramsey, Michelle Rawson, Timothy Reagan, Madison Reed, Tyler Reibe, Kassie Reid-Smith, Alexia Richards, Taylor Richards, Christopher Rickmar, Hope Robison, Angel Robinson-Johns, Jersie Rodebaugh, Kathryn Rouggly, Blake Ruger, Cooper Sago, Levi Sanders, Eli Sansoucie, Aubree Scheck, Tobias Schmied, Derrick Schoppe, Devin Seastrand, Chase Seyfarth, Saydee Sidebottom, Lexi Sillman, Isabella Simmons, Christopher Singleton, Keirstin Skaggs, Angel Skildum, Kloy Smith, Jimmy Smith III, Joshua Spruell, Bailey Steinmetz, Courtney Steinmetz, Kailee Stephens, Carson Stetina, Annabelle Stinnett, Emma Stout, Hailey Strange, Braden Swift, Haley Thedford, Ashley Thomas, Ethan Thomas, Ryan Thompson, Cole Tinsley, Cole Tinsley, Matthew Tomlinson, Emily Veach, Brandt Vickers, Matthew Wade, Carson Waite, Sawyer Wampler, James Ward III, Hunter Watson, Joseph Werley, Leonard West, Mikayla Whatley, Michael Whitehead Jr., Lane Wideman, Olivia Willard, Benjamin Williams, Jeffrey Williams Jr., Autumn Williamson, Mikayla Willy, Savannah Wilson, Kota Wojtczuk, MacKenzie Wooldridge, Izabelle Wruck.
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.