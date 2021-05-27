Their junior and senior years might have been a bit stormy due to disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic -- and indeed, the heavens briefly opened up while diplomas were handed to 205 seniors on North County’s Raider Field Tuesday night. But the Class of 2021 demonstrated continued resiliency and adaptation that have marked its collective personality, according to High School Principal Dr. Ryan Long.

“All of your accomplishments are even more impressive given the circumstances which you’ve overcome over the past year,” Long said as part of his opening speech. “What’s impressed me most is the resilience and character you’ve displayed. I know everything was not as you’d hoped or planned for, and let’s admit it, no one wanted to work from home during those quarantine weeks. No one wanted to eat lunch in their classrooms…Some of you even missed out on that big game because you got contact-traced the day before.

“Instead of being miserable or making those around you miserable, you took it in stride. You continued to work, to achieve, and to make the most of every opportunity. I think you uniquely understood that while it may not have been what you wanted, it just was what it was. You reflected a character beyond your years. I commend you and thank you for the example you set, not only for yourselves, but for the other students around you.”

+80 North County seniors collect diplomas Their junior and senior years might have been a bit stormy due to disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic -- and indeed, the heavens briefly op…