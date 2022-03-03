North County thankful for full funding

The North County school board meeting Tuesday night — postponed from Feb. 24 — contained various reports of success throughout the district, the announcement of the date for graduation, and a happy update about state funding.

One of the notes of success was made by Assistant Superintendent Brandon Gregory, who congratulated the Athletic Department for winning the Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce Hometown Hero Award.

“(North County Athletic Director Chad) Mills spoke and said it’s due to the outstanding coaches and student athletes, but I got to give a shout-out to Coach Mills, too. He started to give his speech and we all started to tear up as he went,” Gregory said. “I mean we've got a great athletic program, you’ve got a ton of good coaches, you have a ton of good athletes and I'll tell you what, Mills keeps it running. He’s there to oversee it, to guide everybody and he does a heck of a job, as do our coaches and everyone else in the athletics program.”

Superintendent Katie Bockman agreed, saying it was a great evening at the Feb. 18 awards banquet, and especially touching to hear the list of accomplishments shared that night.

“You have to remember and reflect that in the last two years, we've gone through a lot as a society, as a district, as a community. Seeing all these successes, it's time to put away the bad and let's focus on the good, because we do have a lot of great things going on and I'm appreciative to our staff and our community who make these things possible,” she said, adding that she also wanted to thank the Missouri Senate for fully funding Missouri schools.

Supplemental Budget Bill HB 3014 as signed recently by Gov. Mike Parson sets aside more than $2.2 billion in funding for K-12 schools in Missouri and includes nearly $1.8 billion in Elementary and Secondary Education Relief funds. The last time Missouri K-12 schools were fully funded on a consistent basis was 1994-2001, but the new formula adopted in 2006 was not fully funded until 2017 for the 2018 fiscal year. Missouri K-12 school funding has had fits and starts since then.

“We have a lot of stuff development ideas, learning opportunities, curriculum writing, you name it, we've thrown it in there. We're going to do some great things in the next few years, stuff we wouldn't be able to do without that extra funding,” she said. “It's just plain and simple. We’re going to be able to provide services to children and to their families that we would not be able to do without this.

“I know it won't last forever, but we are going to enjoy it and take full accountability of every penny. So that's coming in. We're excited.”

Bockman said district-wide insurance plans will also be brought up at the next meeting, and she’s confident they’ll be able to stay within their insurance cap while still offering quality protection for employees and their families. She said the district might also manage to save $100,000 in the process.

Among other positive news, Bockman announced the best date they could come up with for North County High School graduation was May 24, 8 p.m., at the high school football field, with an alternative venue being Farmington Civic Center in case of inclement weather.

Assistant Superintendent Jason Samples, in his report to the board, listed a variety of activities among Primary, Parkside and Intermediate schools.

He said this week has kicked off Read Across America Week to encourage a love of reading among students. He said Primary students are reading lots of Dr. Seuss books and celebrating the author’s birthday this week, community members are making special guest appearances to read to kids and a special appearance by St. Louis Cardinals Fredbird was arranged by district supporter Adam Froidl.

“The week is just one of the more special things we get to do, reading to the kids is one of the coolest things about the week,” he said. “We’re excited.”

Samples reminded the board members that March 8-9 will be preschool and kindergarten registration for the 2022-23 school year at the NC Primary School Developmental Center from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Summing up his report, Samples congratulated the district’s Transportation Department and Director David Finley for earning a status of distinction following the department’s annual inspection of buses by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Samples said the buses passed with a 97.3% rating.

“A lot of drivers and mechanics obviously spent a lot of extra time helping to earn this score, there was an assembly line of buses moving through there and we even did bus inspections for some of the other local groups that came in and used our garage during that time,” Samples said. “But it was a really good day, we got to see our fleet get accredited with distinction, again, and we're very, very thankful.”

Gregory, in his report regarding North County Middle and High Schools and UniTec, began with thanking everyone for the successful prom organized for special education as sponsored by the New Heights Church and Farmington High School. North County had 14 guests attending out of the 39 revelers there.

“It was a great, great experience for everyone involved,” he said.

At UniTec, Gregory said, students will have their resumes in hand during business and industry tours March 8. UniTec students who compete in robotics contests will be traveling to Dallas-Ft. Worth in May to compete on the national level. UniTec has three of the seven high school teams competing from Missouri.

Gregory said fundraising $118,000 for the annex is underway, and the first donation was received in the bank account the 501.C.3 UniTec Foundation just opened last week.

SkillsUSA winners will be going to state to compete in a variety of categories Gregory said.

“Construction technology first place, they're going to state; welding, they were first and second; health Services were first and second; the district's graphic arts were second place; and culinary arts, we have two teams, Bismarck and North County, that placed second,” he said, reading over the list. “Power sports were state qualifiers, robotics were state qualifiers and our machine tool PLTW (Project Lead the Way) are also state qualifiers.”

At the high school, Future Business Leaders of America members participated in competition that resulted in 11 medalists, six gold medals, and eight state qualifiers, and one of the students was elected district vice president.

Counselors are working with students who are about to enter high school to help them get their plans in place, Gregory said.

Other information shared included:

The next board meeting will be 6 p.m., March 15, at the administrative offices on Berry Road in Bonne Terre. The meeting was moved to accommodate the district’s spring break.

MAAA Special Olympics will take place at Central High School on May 5, and corporate sponsors are being solicited.

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

