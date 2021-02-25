North County to hold kindergarten, pre-K registration

North County School District will hold registration for the 2021-2022 Early Childhood and Kindergarten classes March 9-10 from 8 a.m.-noon and 1-6 p.m. at North County Primary in the North County Developmental Center, 405 Hillcrest Dr., Bonne Terre.

Parking will be available in the lower lot in front of the building.

To be eligible for Early Childhood, your child must be 4 years old before Aug. 1, 2021.

To be eligible for Kindergarten, your child must be 5 years old before Aug. 1, 2021.

Please bring the following information for registration:

Child’s State Issued Birth Certificate, Immunization Record, Photo Identification, Current Proof of Residency;

Real Estate Tax Receipt, Utility Bill within the last 30 days (Electric, Gas, Water or Trash), Rental Agreement or Lease Agreement will be accepted.

This information must be in the same name as the parent registering the child. If you reside with another household, someone from the household with the same proof of residency, as stated above, must accompany you and complete a waiver and sign with the notary provided by North County.