North County to see switch in administration

During the closed session following the Jan. 21 board meeting, North County District Superintendent Dr. Jeff Levy, whose contract had not been extended in the fall for the following year, made a proposal: To prevent disruption of personnel in the administrative offices, would the board permit him and Associated Superintendent Katie Bockman to trade roles?
A request for the closed meeting’s minutes confirmed rumors in circulation: The board approved. The employees were told on Tuesday afternoon through an email and it was announced on Facebook in a post by Levy:
“As a district, we are committed to continually striving for excellence and assuring that all actions we take are focused on the best interest of students. At our regularly scheduled Board of Education meeting in January, I asked the board to consider allowing me to switch positions with Mrs. Bockman starting July 2021. This transition allows for all central office administrators to maintain employment in the district and continue to strive to achieve the goals we have focused on over the past two years. We are dedicated to moving forward in a healing way as we serve our community. The Board of Education unanimously supported this recommendation and approved offering contracts."
Bockman had been a favorite contender for many in the district after former district superintendent Yancy Poorman announced his retirement almost a year in advance of the end of the school year 2018-19. He was still superintendent as the search was being conducted.
The board entertained the community’s efforts to weigh in on the superintendent search. The Nov. 23, 2018, edition of the Daily Journal quotes Julie Pratte, who is now a board member, as saying on behalf of the community that Bockman was wanted for the superintendent’s position.
In the ensuing weeks, another had been hired for the superintendent position, but in the Feb. 22 edition of the Daily Journal, it was reported that chosen candidate had changed her mind about following through on her acceptance of North County’s offer and chose to remain in her current district.
After a stressful search for Poorman’s replacement, the board hired Levy in from the Lexington School District outside of Kansas City. He brought with him a wife who served as an education consultant for the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, as well as two young daughters who are district students.
Since he joined North County in 2019, Levy has endeavored to bring the district’s finances back into the black through retirement incentives, also in part by coordinating the lease-purchase on the multipurpose building with First State Community Bank. He also helped coordinate a successful bond issue with community-wide support, which, in addition to paying off the lease-purchase with FSCB, will make major capital improvements as well as multiple ADA and school-safety updates on every campus in the district.
Bockman, who has worked in the administrative building since 2010, will take over the superintendent’s office on July 1. She had been an assistant principal for the primary grades until signing on as assistant superintendent in 2010. In 2019, she was made associate superintendent, a title reprised from the days when Mike Henderson was employed by the district. In her associate superintendent capacity, Bockman has overseen junior high and high school operations, athletics, technology, secondary curriculum, HR and health services, all areas she said she foresees Levy taking over.
