North County to see switch in administration

During the closed session following the Jan. 21 board meeting, North County District Superintendent Dr. Jeff Levy, whose contract had not been extended in the fall for the following year, made a proposal: To prevent disruption of personnel in the administrative offices, would the board permit him and Associated Superintendent Katie Bockman to trade roles?

A request for the closed meeting’s minutes confirmed rumors in circulation: The board approved. The employees were told on Tuesday afternoon through an email and it was announced on Facebook in a post by Levy:

“As a district, we are committed to continually striving for excellence and assuring that all actions we take are focused on the best interest of students. At our regularly scheduled Board of Education meeting in January, I asked the board to consider allowing me to switch positions with Mrs. Bockman starting July 2021. This transition allows for all central office administrators to maintain employment in the district and continue to strive to achieve the goals we have focused on over the past two years. We are dedicated to moving forward in a healing way as we serve our community. The Board of Education unanimously supported this recommendation and approved offering contracts."