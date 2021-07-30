Not too late to sign up for Show Choir Camp

Dr. James Raspberry is coming to perform with his Barbershop Ensemble from the Spirit of St. Louis Barbershop Chorus at Friday’s showcase.

“He is definitely one-of-a-kind and an amazing teacher,” said Francis. “He will be bringing his barbershop ensemble ‘Jeff Connection’ and perform a variety of songs in true barbershop style and harmony.”

Francis said this is an honor to see Raspberry and have him be part of something she is directing.

“This is truly a blessing,” she said. “I hope that the students at the camp will see the value of music and how it creatively touches a life forever.”

During the morning hours of the camp, students will work on singing and learning the harmony and vocals of the songs. After a break for lunch, participants will then learn choreography in the afternoons. They’ll also mix up the days with teambuilding activities to get to know one another.

By Wednesday, students will take the stage and rehearse vocals and dance moves synchronously as they experience staging, balance and show presence with technical practice with sound and lights. Costuming will be part of Thursday’s camp.