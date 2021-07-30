Not too late to sign up for Show Choir Camp

It’s a week of high energy and excitement, with lights, costumes and solo opportunities.
Eighth grade to college-aged students are encouraged to attend Mineral Area Fine Arts Academy’s first-ever Show Choir Camp and Showcase next week.
This camp, set for Aug. 2-6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., is a unique performing arts opportunity in the Parkland. Students who are interested should register online now through Monday at mafinearts.org.
Students may also register for this camp in person on the morning of the first day of the camp on Monday.
Camp tuition is $80 and includes a T-shirt and daily lunch options. Scholarships for free tuition are available. Contact Amanda Dement at mineralareama@gmail.com for information.
The camp will feature an upbeat and fun medley from the hit movie “SING.” The week-long camp concludes with a showcase presentation on Friday at 7 p.m. in Mineral Area College’s theater. The showcase is free and open to the public.
Sherry Francis, vocal music director for Mineral Area College, will lead Show Choir Camp. She is also a professor for Missouri Baptist University and an instructor for MAFAA.
She said she is beyond excited to lead the camp, especially because her own high school choral director will be participating.
Dr. James Raspberry is coming to perform with his Barbershop Ensemble from the Spirit of St. Louis Barbershop Chorus at Friday’s showcase.
“He is definitely one-of-a-kind and an amazing teacher,” said Francis. “He will be bringing his barbershop ensemble ‘Jeff Connection’ and perform a variety of songs in true barbershop style and harmony.”
Francis said this is an honor to see Raspberry and have him be part of something she is directing.
“This is truly a blessing,” she said. “I hope that the students at the camp will see the value of music and how it creatively touches a life forever.”
During the morning hours of the camp, students will work on singing and learning the harmony and vocals of the songs. After a break for lunch, participants will then learn choreography in the afternoons. They’ll also mix up the days with teambuilding activities to get to know one another.
By Wednesday, students will take the stage and rehearse vocals and dance moves synchronously as they experience staging, balance and show presence with technical practice with sound and lights. Costuming will be part of Thursday’s camp.
Francis shared a secret regarding the camp: MAFAA instructors will perform a special song for the audience as part of the Show Choir Showcase. They will sing a popular song featured in the new Disney movie, “Soul.”
“This one’s going to get the audience smiling and moving to the beat for sure!” said Francis. “It will definitely be a surprise for all, so you won’t want to miss this!”
As for the camp, Francis said her excitement for the upcoming week is “through the roof.”
“I am looking forward to interacting with the students and sharing my love and passion of music with them,” she said. “I absolutely love the energy in the room as we sing and dance to music. It is a feeling you cannot explain because it is something that the heart feels.
She said the beauty that happens when voices are united is felt by not only the musicians, but it is passed along to those listening.
“Music is a glorious gift!” she said.
Francis encouraged area residents to show their support by attending the Show Choir Showcase performance on Friday that will have “show-stopping entertainment, exciting music and amazing vocal talent. It is sure to be a night to remember!”
Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal