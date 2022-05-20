Officials celebrate new MAC building

Mineral Area College held a ribbon cutting and open house Thursday at the new William Dickerson Welding Technology Center on the MAC campus.

MAC President Dr. Joe Gilgour opened the ceremony with some remarks.

“Today marks kind of a new day at MAC,” he said. “As we move forward we expanded more technical education to meet the needs of industry and the workforce.

"You are already aware of the quality programming that MAC has done for 100 years. Everybody in here either has or knows somebody that went through MAC or Flat River Junior College.”

The building is located at 3520 College Road on the south side of campus; access College Road just south of the MAC main entrance. The new 4,800 square-foot building will house welding classes starting in June.

It was partially funded through a Workforce Training Initiative which combines a Community Block Development Grant (CDBG) and Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP) tax credits from the state of Missouri.

The building was named in memory of long-time Lee Mechanical, Inc. employee Bill Dickerson. Ernie and Brenda Gibson, owners of Lee Mechanical, Inc., purchased the NAP Tax Credits which provided funding to complete the building. They chose to name the building in honor of the late Dickerson to recognize his key role in Lee Mechanical’s growth and success.

Three speakers at the open house talked about the facility’s namesake.

Corey Gibson of Lee Mechanical started Dickerson’s accolades.

“Bill Dickerson dedicated his life to the construction industry,” he said. “He always worked to help his customers, colleagues, friends and family. Bill saw that not enough people were getting into the trade profession. He knew we needed to train as much people — young and old — to meet the shortage that was coming.”

Neil Schrum commented next on Dickerson’s qualities. “I had the privilege of being raised by Bill. He was definitely a trainer of trainers. He was coming in at 7:30 a.m. and saying, ‘Are you up, half the day is over.’ He had a really strong work ethic.”

The last person to speak about Dickerson was fellow member of the Mineral Area Community Elks, Louie Seiberlich.

“The first thing Bill would say was, ‘What the ... is going on here?’ That’s exactly what he would be saying right now,” Seiberlich said. “ … He hated Mondays and cold weather, so thank you for doing this on a Thursday and bringing the hot weather.

"Bill was probably one of the people you know and recognize. He was a blue-jean, cotton shirt, Nike-wearing, Walmart-shopping guy. He was just like you. He was personable, he was friendly; he was giving. He was a behind-the-scenes guy that didn’t want to be acknowledged. He expected 100%; actually expected 110%.”

Nathan Ellett is the welding instructor for the program. He gave an overview of what he will be teaching future welders.

“We are going to teach all four of the major welding processes,” he said. “The modules will be four weeks long, it will be a 20-week course. There will be a full four-week course on fabrication. We will have the students build something from scratch.”

Each student will have their own 5 by 5 welding booth with each booth having a full set of tools and their own welders during the course.

The first 20-week course, Principles and Applications of Welding Technology, starts June 6. It is a 504-hour comprehensive program that will train students to weld to nationally-recognized American Welding Society (AWS) standards in the four common processes: Gas Metal Arc Welding, Flux-Cored Arc Welding, Shielded Metal Arc Welding, and Gas Tungsten Arc Welding. The course will also cover foundational welding knowledge and cutting and fabrication.

In addition to the full course, MAC will offer 4-week modules in individual welding processes for students interested in developing a specific skill. Both the full course and 4-week modules are offered as short-term, non-credit classes. Financial assistance may be available for those who qualify. More information can be found at MineralArea.edu/Welding or by calling 573-518-2280.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.