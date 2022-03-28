Park Hills Central robotics teams qualify for world championship

Three Park Hills Central Middle School RebelBots participated in the 2022 State Missouri VEX IQ Robotics Competition at the St. Louis Gateway Science Academy on March 5.

The teams — dubbed Backwards Builders, The Glitch and Level Up — competed against robotics teams from all over the state of Missouri, and scored individually in Driver Skills matches and Autonomous programming rounds.

The Backwards Builders placed fifth in the finalist ranking. The Glitch placed third and was awarded the Excellence Award, which qualifies their team to compete in the VEX Robotics World Championship in Dallas, Texas, from May 8-10 with the highest ranking teams from all over the globe. Level Up won the Best Design Award for their robot, which qualifies them to compete in Dallas, as well. The teams are currently modifying and practicing with their robots to score as many points on the field as they can, and we can’t wait to see how they do.

Only one member of the qualifying teams is a 7th grader- meaning that this could very well be their last year in the program as they move to high school and the last opportunity to send the hard-working teams to the World Championship. Unfortunately, the cost of sending each member there is about $1,000 each and the fees are due by March 28th. The students and sponsors Ms. Kline, Mrs. Bryan, Mr. Warden, and Mr. Dalton are trying their best to gather funds so the kids are able to attend. If you would like to donate and see these teams compete or have any questions, contact cwarden@centralr3.org.

Each year, VEX IQ comes up with a new challenge, or game, for competing teams to build a robot that meets the game’s challenge. This year, the challenge is called Pitching In, where the goal is to score as many points as possible by pushing or flinging 22, 3-inch, small yellow balls, clearing a starting corral, or hanging on a low/high bar at the end of the match. Every team consists of two or more members who are responsible for driving, building, designing and programming one robot. Matches are 60 seconds long, and consist of one or two teams working together and manually driving their robots using a controller. The drivers of a single team may switch halfway through the match. In a Driver Skills match, only one team drives their robot, or uses a pre-made autonomous, self-driving, program. In a Teamwork Match, two teams drive their robots and share the final score.

The playing field is made of long, rectangular, flat tiles boxed in by a small perimeter. Inside the field, one high basket lets teams catapult balls into it for six points a basket. Under the basket, a designated “low goal” lets teams score two points for each ball pushed into it. To score a low hang, the robot must remain hanging fully off the ground when the match ends to earn six additional points, and a high hang must remain on the high bar and stay above the low bar to score ten points. Five more points are scored when a team clears all five balls from either corral (edge of the field), or ten points if both corrals are cleared.

When building, the teams have to follow certain rules. The robots must be built from official VEX parts like beams, gears, axels and connectors; they may use no more than four motors, one brain, and may not build additional robots or purposefully attach parts meant to detach in a match. The robot’s dimensions cannot be longer than 15 inches, wider than 11 inches, or start the match taller than 15 inches. During the match, the robot may extend a piece that is no taller than 19 inches. These design constraints are met with creative and varied solutions and the design process, coding of the robot and controller, and driving strategy are developed and revised over months of dedicated teamwork.

