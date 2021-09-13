Patriot Day ceremony takes place at West County

Out of the nearly 600 West County students from the middle and high schools, none of them were born when terrorists took over four U.S. planes on Sept. 11, 2001. These students’ knowledge of 9/11 comes from their parents’ experiences, textbook stories, and videos and documentaries. Yet this date in history impacts these students’ lives.
West County staff and students in grades 6-12 gathered together Friday morning to remember those who lost their lives 20 years ago on Sept. 11. They were joined by Desloge VFW Post 2426 and Auxiliary members and local first responders representing St. Francois and Washington counties.
The crowd watched an emotional CNN video titled “Look Back at How 9/11 Unfolded” and then listened to the high school band perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” under the direction of West County Band Director Darren Cordray.
Mel Brinkley, senior vice commander of the Desloge VFW Post, led the group in the Pledge of Allegiance.
St. Francois County Detective Sergeant/DEA Task Force Officer Tim Harris introduced two deputies from the K-9 unit, Jeremy Bowles with K-9 Teo and Alex Shumute with K-9 Kay. The two displayed different tactics with their dogs as they worked with Deputy Ryne Scherffius, who was dressed in padded protective gear. The crowd responded enthusiastically as the dogs barked and each responded to their handler’s commands. After Scherffius’s demonstration, West County Middle School Teacher John Hartley Jr. was volunteered to be part of the demonstration, in which he eventually complied.
After the K-9 demonstration, Desloge VFW Auxiliary Member Shirley Brinkley introduced other VFW and Auxiliary members who were present: Mel Brinkley, veteran and senior vice commander; David Sweezer, veteran and Americanism chairman; Auxiliary President Edie Burris; and VFW Auxiliary members Bobbie Wiles, Carol Sweezer and Sarah Ferrell.
Brinkley told the audience how the story began for West County to become the first school district in the state to host a piece of steel from the World Trade Center. Middle school teacher/freelance writer Pam Clifton, wrote an article in the Daily Journal about the 9/11 ceremony last year. John Reilly, president of The Freedom Flag Foundation, found the article and reached out to Ryan Hassell over the summer.
Hassell is now the first representative for the state of Missouri’s Freedom Flag initiative.”
Before the VFW and auxiliary members unveiled the piece of steel from World Trade Center Tower 1, Brinkley told the students and staff about the creation of the Freedom Flag.
“On the evening of Sept. 20, 2001, Richard Melito sat in his restaurant in Richmond, Va., and sketched a symbol commemorating the events which occurred nine days earlier,” she said. “His intention was to create a symbol for display on the wall within his establishment that would always remind patrons of the tragedy and triumph of Sept. 11, 2001.”
Six months later, the Freedom Flag was designed and The Freedom Flag Foundation (FFF), a non-profit organization, was formed to establish this flag as a national symbol of remembrance of 9/11.
“This foundation was also created to support educational efforts of teaching future generations about the tragic events and many lives lost on that date,” said Brinkley. “We will never forget.”
Brinkley and Auxiliary members explained the 10 elements of the Freedom Flag while WCHS choir members handed out index cards with the Freedom Flag diagram. Then Brinkley led the group in a moment of silence in honor of the victims of 9/11.
Friday’s Patriot Day ceremony ended with a meaningful tribute titled “Song for the Unsung Hero” sang by the middle and high school choir students. The 6-12 choir department is led by Hassell.
Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal