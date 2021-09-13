Patriot Day ceremony takes place at West County

Out of the nearly 600 West County students from the middle and high schools, none of them were born when terrorists took over four U.S. planes on Sept. 11, 2001. These students’ knowledge of 9/11 comes from their parents’ experiences, textbook stories, and videos and documentaries. Yet this date in history impacts these students’ lives.

West County staff and students in grades 6-12 gathered together Friday morning to remember those who lost their lives 20 years ago on Sept. 11. They were joined by Desloge VFW Post 2426 and Auxiliary members and local first responders representing St. Francois and Washington counties.

The crowd watched an emotional CNN video titled “Look Back at How 9/11 Unfolded” and then listened to the high school band perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” under the direction of West County Band Director Darren Cordray.

Mel Brinkley, senior vice commander of the Desloge VFW Post, led the group in the Pledge of Allegiance.