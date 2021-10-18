Perry named UniTec student for August

UniTec Career Center's Student of the Month for August, 2021 is Ash Perry, a Central Senior who is pursuing Graphic Arts for a course of study in Education.

Perry’s post-graduation plans include attending Southeast Missouri State University to pursue a degree in Art Education.

“It's an honor to be chosen as a Student of the Month for UniTec, knowing my instructors support and appreciate me means a lot. Those that support you will always be there to support you. Regardless of what happens, those who stand by me are always there. My goal is to do the same for others,” said Perry.

Perry was nominated by not one but three UniTec Instructors for his work over the summer.

UniTec instructor Ann McNamara praised Perry.

“Ash worked over the summer with Mr. Boyer installing, updating, and otherwise working on the computers. It was a great help,” said McNamara.

UniTec instructor David Boyer added to the nomination for Perry.