Perry named UniTec student for August

UniTec Career Center's Student of the Month for August, 2021 is Ash Perry, a Central Senior who is pursuing Graphic Arts for a course of study in Education.
Perry’s post-graduation plans include attending Southeast Missouri State University to pursue a degree in Art Education.
“It's an honor to be chosen as a Student of the Month for UniTec, knowing my instructors support and appreciate me means a lot. Those that support you will always be there to support you. Regardless of what happens, those who stand by me are always there. My goal is to do the same for others,” said Perry.
Perry was nominated by not one but three UniTec Instructors for his work over the summer.
UniTec instructor Ann McNamara praised Perry.
“Ash worked over the summer with Mr. Boyer installing, updating, and otherwise working on the computers. It was a great help,” said McNamara.
UniTec instructor David Boyer added to the nomination for Perry.
“Ash Perry was instrumental in setting up computers and networks over the summer that had a great benefit to 4 instructors. Ash modified and reprogrammed 25 Lenovo all in one PC's by adding a solid state drive, cleaning and changing the thermal compound on each computer to give them 4 more years of life. In addition to the computer setups Ash ran cable and power for 20 Mac Pc's and factory reset them. Ash works with very little supervision, taking no breaks and having a great understanding of the task involved.” said Boyer.
And finally, Perry’s own Graphic Arts instructor, Corey Warner, sent in his support for the nomination.
“Ash was an invaluable help to our class before school even started, coming in over the summer to restore and reprogram all of the Graphic Design program's computers, which was beyond helpful. He is ready to offer technical expertise at any time to keep our class running smoothly.” said Warner
For more information on the Graphic Arts/Design program at UniTec, check out the UniTec website at www.uniteccc.com or call 573-431-3300.