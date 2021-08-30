Peterson graduates from military academy summer program

Richard Peterson of Bonne Terre graduated from Missouri Military Academy's (MMA's) Summer Academy — a for-credit academic camp, hosted by one of the Midwest's top college-preparatory, military boarding schools.

Missouri Military Academy is located in Mexico, Missouri.

Between June 20-July 16, Peterson enhanced his academic abilities, received military and leadership training, and was challenged physically through athletic and obstacle course exercises.

"Working above and beyond most of their peers this summer, Missouri Military Academy Summer Academy cadets demonstrated dedication to their studies, self-discipline and teamwork throughout the entire Summer Academy," said MMA President Brigadier General Richard V. Geraci, USA (RET).

Peterson is the son of Richard and Amanda Peterson.

