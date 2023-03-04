Central R-3 School District recently named long-time teacher Jon Petty as the district's new athletic director. Petty was tapped to fill the position soon to be vacated when Athletic Director and Assistant Principal Chad Bradley retires at the end of this year.

Petty said he would officially take over on Aug. 1 and he plans on spending quite a bit of time with Bradley this summer, learning all he can from him.

"I am very appreciative of the opportunity to fill this position," he said. "I am also very humbled by how many people that have congratulated me and encouraged me, as well as offered assistance in whatever way they can. I am blessed to have Chad willing to help me out with things, but the MAAA ADs have already reached out with the same offers."

For the last 20 years, Petty has taught math at Central High School. After graduating from Central in 1999, Petty attended Mineral Area College for two years before heading to Southeast Missouri State University (SEMO).

"When I attended MAC, I worked as a math tutor in the math lab in the learning center," Petty explained. "While I was at SEMO, I worked for student support services as a math tutor for students who were college students but had barriers in their life that required extra help."

Petty received his bachelor's degree in mathematics education from SEMO, later returning to the college and completing his master's degree in teacher leadership.

Petty has spent much of his two decades at Central around the athletic programs, helping teams with practices and events.

"I was the academic team coach earlier on in my career," he said. "I have been involved and around the athletic programs since I started teaching. I won't bore you with all the jobs, but I've helped with virtually every type of sporting event at the high school other than wrestling."

"I've spent quite a few years keeping the scorebook for basketball, the clock for football and basketball, and helping with golf matches and track meets in a variety of ways," Petty recalled.

Throughout the years, Petty has seen Central achieve some significant athletic milestones.

"There have been several [favorite memories]," he said, "but two that stand out above the rest would be the first district championship in Central's football history in 2010. The other has to be the Girl's State Championship run in basketball in 2015."

The new director said he is excited to begin working with the district's exceptional athletes and coaching staff.

"I enjoy the interaction with students in the classroom and look forward to changing that interaction to an athletics and activities setting," said Petty. "I also look forward to working with all of the excellent coaches that we have here at CHS. They are great people and great coaches, and I look forward to working with them to provide the best opportunities for our students to get involved and perform at a high level."

Regarding goals and objectives for the athletic programs, Petty said he would simply try to keep up the excellent work already being done in Central sports.

"Chad Bradley has already done such a great job of running things that, for the most part, I will just try to continue in his footsteps and hopefully continue to produce students that are better students and better people because of the programs they have been involved with at CHS," said Petty, looking ahead. "I have a couple of ideas for trying to better the communication with all of the stakeholders in the community in our programs, through social media and other avenues."