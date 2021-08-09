Petty named Regional Teacher of the Year

The Regional Teacher of the Year program is designed to focus public attention on excellence in teaching and to honor classroom teachers in all regions of the state. According to DESE’s guidelines for the award, candidates must be “highly respected by students, parents, colleagues and the community.” They must also play an active role in the school community by providing service and leadership. In addition, they should demonstrate a strong ability to “foster excellence in education through improved student learning.”

Regional Teacher of the Year winners receive a $250 cash award, plaque and name tag. Each winner, along with his or her spouse/significant other, building-level principal, superintendent, and school board president, are invited to the recognition banquet sponsored by the Missouri State Board of Education.

Petty knew she had been nominated for the award. She attended an essay writing workshop for the application in Jefferson City in May and completed three essays.

Still, she was shocked when she got the call.

“With so many amazing teachers in my district and our area, I’m extremely honored to be selected as a Regional Teacher of the Year,” said Petty.