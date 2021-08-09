Petty named Regional Teacher of the Year

Shocked, honored and thankful. That’s how Farmington resident Bethany Petty reacted when she recently learned she has been named Missouri Regional Teacher of the Year.
She has been a Social Studies teacher at Central High School for the past 13 years where she sponsors the Future Teachers of America Club and is a member of her school’s Professional Development Committee. She is also chairperson of the Social Studies department.
In addition, Petty has been an adjunct professor of educational technology and history/political science at Mineral Area College for the past four years.
Petty is a published author with two books: “Illuminate: Technology Enhanced Learning” and “Create: Illuminate Student Voice Through Student Choice.”
She is a national presenter and has won several teaching awards, including the VFW Post 5741 Citizenship Teacher of the Year in 2017-18, VFW District 8 Citizenship Teacher of the Year in 2017-18, Midwest Educational Technology Community (METC) Conference Outstanding Young Educator in 2019, and Missouri Council for the Social Studies Secondary Teacher of the Year in 2020.
She recalled sitting at her desk in her basement on a video call with an assessment committee for the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) when her phone rang. It was the director of the Regional Professional Development Center (RPDC) of Southeast Missouri State University who was calling to congratulate her on being named as one of two Regional Teachers of the Year.
The Regional Teacher of the Year program is designed to focus public attention on excellence in teaching and to honor classroom teachers in all regions of the state. According to DESE’s guidelines for the award, candidates must be “highly respected by students, parents, colleagues and the community.” They must also play an active role in the school community by providing service and leadership. In addition, they should demonstrate a strong ability to “foster excellence in education through improved student learning.”
Regional Teacher of the Year winners receive a $250 cash award, plaque and name tag. Each winner, along with his or her spouse/significant other, building-level principal, superintendent, and school board president, are invited to the recognition banquet sponsored by the Missouri State Board of Education.
Petty knew she had been nominated for the award. She attended an essay writing workshop for the application in Jefferson City in May and completed three essays.
Still, she was shocked when she got the call.
“With so many amazing teachers in my district and our area, I’m extremely honored to be selected as a Regional Teacher of the Year,” said Petty.
She feels her non-traditional instructional strategies; use of technology in the classroom; and willingness to share resources with other teachers through her blog, books, professional development workshops, seminars and keynotes are reasons why she may have been chosen.
An awards ceremony will be held for the Regional Teachers of the Year for the Southeast region in September on the SEMO campus.
Because she won the regional award, Petty now advances to the competition for Missouri Teacher of the Year. This application process includes three additional essays, personal biography and letters of recommendation.
The Missouri Teacher of the Year winner will be announced early in the 2021-22 school year.
Petty said she’s incredibly thankful for the love and support she has received from her family.
“My husband Issac is always so encouraging and supportive of my ideas and ambitions,” she said. “My daughters Hanna and Molly motivate me every day to set the best example possible for them as their mommy. My parents, Jeff and Nancy Fink have always offered guidance and support throughout my life.”
Petty said she’s also thankful for her students, colleagues and administrators at the Central School District for their support, motivation and encouragement throughout her career.
Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal