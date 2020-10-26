Petty writes resource guide for teachers

Although her plate is already overflowing, Petty recently had an idea for a third book.

“I feel like my purpose for becoming a teacher centers around my desire to make a positive impact on and contribution to the future,” she said. “What better way to do that than by becoming a teacher?”

She said she’s been fortunate to not only have had amazing teachers throughout her education, she was also raised by one. Her mom Nancy Fink recently began her 41st year in education.

“She has always been a huge reason why I became a teacher,” said Petty. “I’ve seen how she has been able to positively impact so many students and want to do the same in my classroom.”

Petty earned the VFW Citizenship Education Teacher of the Year for her local and district VFW posts for the 2017-18 school year and was chosen as a Spotlight Educator for the Midwest Educational Technology Community in 2018. She was earned the 2019 Outstanding Young Educator Award from METC and was named Secondary Social Studies Teacher of the Year by Missouri Council of the Social Studies in February 2020.

Recently Petty learned she has been nominated for the Gilder Lehrman National History Teacher of the Year award.