Petty writes resource guide for teachers

Wife, mother, teacher, trainer, writer. The last title is the most recent addition to Central High School social studies teacher Bethany Petty’s resumé.
Petty, now in her 13th year in education, attended and presented at a few educational conferences in 2017. That’s when she first started thinking about writing a book.
“I reminded myself of my ‘why’ for becoming an educator,” she said, “which is to make a positive impact and contribution to the future.”
So she wrote a book to be used as a resource guide for teachers who were looking for easy-to-implement strategies for intentionally using classroom technology to enhance learning. Her first book, titled "Illuminate: Technology Enhanced Learning," was originally published by EdTechTeam in 2018. Her book was then picked up and republished by Dave Burgess Consulting in 2019.
In her first book, Petty divided each chapter to focus on a specific aspect of lesson planning, including how teachers can encourage students to explore, create, communicate, collaborate and think critically with technology tools while engaging in content.
“'Illuminate' is a must for teachers of all tech comfort levels,” said Petty.
After the success of "Illuminate" and learning about the publishing process, Petty started writing her second book in 2019, "Create: Illuminate Student Voice Through Student Choice."
Petty said the foundation of this book is “rooted in choice.”
“When students have a choice in how they show what they’ve learned, they’re more likely to take pride and ownership in the product and their teacher gains a clearer picture of what each student has learned,” she said.
Each chapter of this this particular book focuses on a type of creation, including creating social media through writing by creating video and audio products or games and how teachers can evaluate and share student creations.
When school districts across the nation shifted to online or remote learning this past spring, Petty realized how timely this book would be and how helpful the strategies and templates would be in 2020, no matter what their classroom environments were.
Petty says she absolutely loves writing. Since 2014, she has maintained her blog, usingeducationaltechnology.com, in which she shares tips, reflections and resources for teachers looking to incorporate technology to enhance learning. Her email list has more than 5,000 teacher subscribers.
She’s also busy completing graduate-level courses to earn her specialist degree in teacher leadership through Southeast Missouri State University and has been accepted into the Google for Education Innovators Academy. Petty presents at seminars and workshops and gives keynote presentations at events around the country.
Although her plate is already overflowing, Petty recently had an idea for a third book.
“I feel like my purpose for becoming a teacher centers around my desire to make a positive impact on and contribution to the future,” she said. “What better way to do that than by becoming a teacher?”
She said she’s been fortunate to not only have had amazing teachers throughout her education, she was also raised by one. Her mom Nancy Fink recently began her 41st year in education.
“She has always been a huge reason why I became a teacher,” said Petty. “I’ve seen how she has been able to positively impact so many students and want to do the same in my classroom.”
Petty earned the VFW Citizenship Education Teacher of the Year for her local and district VFW posts for the 2017-18 school year and was chosen as a Spotlight Educator for the Midwest Educational Technology Community in 2018. She was earned the 2019 Outstanding Young Educator Award from METC and was named Secondary Social Studies Teacher of the Year by Missouri Council of the Social Studies in February 2020.
Recently Petty learned she has been nominated for the Gilder Lehrman National History Teacher of the Year award.
Petty was born and raised in Farmington and graduated from Farmington High School in 2004. She is married to Issac. They have two daughters, Hanna, 9, and Molly, 8.
When she’s not teaching, writing or presenting, Petty enjoys running and working out, reading, writing, watching Outlander and Jane Austen period dramas, and spending time reading her Bible. She volunteers at her church and at her daughters’ school as much as possible.
“You can find me any given afternoon shuttling my daughters to all of their after-school activities while chugging my sixth or seventh cup of coffee,” said Petty.
And that last cup of coffee might be just the energy she needs to come up with her next book idea or presentation topic.
Petty’s books can be found on Amazon:
Illuminate: Technology Enhanced Learning (2019 Dave Burgess Consulting, Inc) https://www.amazon.com/Illuminate-Technology-Enhanced-Bethany-Petty/
Create: Illuminate Student Voice Through Student Choice (2020 Dave Burgess Consulting, Inc) https://www.amazon.com/CREATE-Illuminate-Student-through-Choice/
Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal
