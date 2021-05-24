PH-L Chamber awards scholarships to three Central grads

The Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors announced the award of three scholarships to 2021 Central High School graduates.
The recipients are Ava Eden, Paige Huitt and Kaley Kimball.
Each recipient will receive a $500 scholarship to use at one of three local colleges or universities.
Ava Eden
Eden is the daughter of Jason and Alicia Eden. She will be using her scholarship for the 2021 fall semester at Mineral Area College to continue pursuing her Associate of Arts in Teaching degree. She has been working toward this goal since her junior year. After graduating from MAC, Eden said she is undecided on which university she will attend to complete her educational goals; however, she plans to someday teach second grade at Central Elementary.
In her application essay, Eden explained that her goal in life has always been to help others. Her desire to help others goes far deeper than just teaching, however. Eden has a strong love for her community which shows through her many volunteer efforts. She assists with the Meals on Wheels program, helps hand out free food boxes, participates in local blood drives, has worked as a volunteer for Habitat for Humanity projects, helps with trash pickup projects, and always participates in the local Community Christmas Program in which she “adopts” a child for which to buy Christmas Gifts. These are all things that she plans to be a part of well into adulthood.
Eden has been on Student Council for the majority of her educational career and was appointed President of the Student Council earlier this year. Since her sophomore year, she has been class president, and she is a member of the National Honor Society, the Future Teachers of America, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, the Pep Club, the Spanish Club, and is active in Rebel Student Awareness. Eden’s focus on community, betterment, and kindness made her a perfect candidate for the Park Hills-Leadington Chamber Scholarship.
Paige Huitt
Huitt is the daughter of David and Kimberly Huitt. She will be using her scholarship for the 2021 fall enrollment at Mineral Area College where she will be attending classes to obtain her Associates of Arts Degree. Her goal is to transfer to Southeast Missouri State University after earning her degree at MAC, where she will work to earn her bachelor’s degree in Early Childhood Education. These goals will help her to accomplish her dream of becoming a kindergarten teacher.
In her application essay, Huitt detailed her admiration for teachers noting that they are the “backbone to society." She pegs all teachers as role models, noting that communities can further develop socially and economically because of teachers. A sincere love for children is what motivated Huitt to pursue her dream of being a kindergarten teacher. She hopes to be a strong role model for all her future young students, providing them with knowledge, guidance, and a solid educational foundation to assist them as they begin their educational journeys.
Huitt is a member of the marching, concert, and jazz bands where she plays both the alto saxophone and the clarinet. She is involved with the National Honor Society, Future Teachers of America, Pep Club, and Music Club, as well as assists in the high school office. Outside of school, Huitt works as a shift leader for Lix Frozen Custard. Huitt’s positive attitude, educational focus, and strong goals made her a perfect candidate for the Park Hills-Leadington Chamber Scholarship.
Kaley Kimball
Kimball is the daughter of Kyle and Ellen Kyle Kimball. She will be using her scholarship for 2021 fall enrollment at Mineral Area College, where she will begin working on her goal to become an aeronautical engineer.
In her application essay, Kimball explained that space exploration has always been her dream. She remembers, as a child, her fascination with the moon, the spitzer telescope, Viking, and Voyager 1. Some of her favorite memories are viewing different stars and constellations through her uncle’s telescope. Recently, watching the Perseverance Rover touchdown on Mars was a great joy for Kimball, knowing that humanity could soon learn so much more about the unknowns of space.
Kimball said she knows that her dreams are big, and her backup career goal is to become a counselor or teacher; however, she noted that she has always set big goals for herself and has the determination to never let herself down. With that, she intends to work hard to reach her aeronautical engineer dream. Thinking even further into the future, Kimball said she hopes to give back to her community in a unique way; by implementing new ways for kids to learn about space and science.
Kimball has been a member of the Central volleyball team since 7th grade and hopes to continue playing at MAC. She is also a member of the basketball team, track team, National Honor Society, Student Council, History Club, Spanish Club, Science Club, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and Rebel Student Awareness. Kimball is a member of the Bread of Life Worship Centre and also works as a cashier and does food prep at Crystal and Rich’s Produce. Kimball’s goals, ambition, and determination made her a perfect candidate for the Park Hills-Leadington Chamber Scholarship.
The Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce Scholarship Program is funded by the chamber’s Elite Partners, Chamber Investors, funds raised during events, and donations from members of the community.
“We are honored to have the opportunity to assist each of these students with their continuing education goals and look forward to seeing each of them achieve their career dreams,” said Executive Director Tammi Coleman.
