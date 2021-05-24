PH-L Chamber awards scholarships to three Central grads

Huitt is a member of the marching, concert, and jazz bands where she plays both the alto saxophone and the clarinet. She is involved with the National Honor Society, Future Teachers of America, Pep Club, and Music Club, as well as assists in the high school office. Outside of school, Huitt works as a shift leader for Lix Frozen Custard. Huitt’s positive attitude, educational focus, and strong goals made her a perfect candidate for the Park Hills-Leadington Chamber Scholarship.

Kaley Kimball

Kimball is the daughter of Kyle and Ellen Kyle Kimball. She will be using her scholarship for 2021 fall enrollment at Mineral Area College, where she will begin working on her goal to become an aeronautical engineer.

In her application essay, Kimball explained that space exploration has always been her dream. She remembers, as a child, her fascination with the moon, the spitzer telescope, Viking, and Voyager 1. Some of her favorite memories are viewing different stars and constellations through her uncle’s telescope. Recently, watching the Perseverance Rover touchdown on Mars was a great joy for Kimball, knowing that humanity could soon learn so much more about the unknowns of space.