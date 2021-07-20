PHC Foundation awards 2021 Lipstein Scholarship to Helvey

Arcadia Valley High School’s Hannah Helvey was selected by the Parkland Health Center Foundation Board to receive the 2021 Steve Lipstein Scholarship.
Helvey will be attending Truman State University in the fall, majoring in biochemistry and molecular biology. She said she dreams of becoming a doctor and working in either the Emergency Department or Intensive Care Unit.
“I’m so grateful for the opportunity this scholarship has provided me,” said Helvey. “The Steve Lipstein Scholarship will help me greatly in furthering my education during medical school, and I couldn’t be more thankful to the Parkland Foundation for choosing me to be the recipient of such a great scholarship.”
To honor the work and dedication of Steve Lipstein, longtime leader of BJC HealthCare, the Parkland Health Center Foundation established a scholarship in 2018 in his honor. The annual $2,500 scholarship is awarded to a local high school senior entering into college majoring in the medical field.
Steve Lipstein led BJC HealthCare from 1999 to 2017. With more than 31,000 employees, 15 hospitals and four service organizations, under Lipstein’s leadership BJC has become recognized as one of the largest and most successful not-for-profit, integrated health care delivery organizations in the United States, serving patients and families in the St. Louis metropolitan area, southern Illinois and mid-Missouri. Lipstein’s 18-year tenure makes him among the longest-serving chief executives for a health care system. Under his leadership, BJC has expanded services for patients, achieved financial stability, and become a valued voice in health care public policy.
Parkland Health Center is part of BJC HealthCare, which also includes St. Louis Children’s Hospital and Barnes-Jewish Hospital, the teaching hospitals for Washington University School of Medicine.
Parkland Health Center includes two locations in Missouri — a full-service acute care hospital in Farmington as well as a three-bed critical access hospital in Bonne Terre. Parkland Health Center provides quality primary and secondary level inpatient and outpatient services to the people of St. Francois County and surrounding areas in southeastern Missouri. Services across these two facilities include intensive care, obstetrics, geriatric psychiatry emergency services, oncology, infusion, sleep lab, wound care, and the Huckstep Heart and Lung Center.