PHOTOS ADDED: Halloween parade marches on at Bismarck

Rain couldn't dampen the Bismarck School District's Halloween Parade.

Although it had to be moved inside the gym instead of the streets around town, students were still able to parade around in their costumes in front of family and friends on Thursday morning.

The high school band provided music for the event with many of the students also sporting costumes.

Many of the teachers and staff members joined in the fun with inflatable costumes, which include a sloth, koala bear, and a giraffe. Elementary Principal Katie Martinez directed the parade on her inflatable snail.

The parade kicked off an early-release day for the students as parent-teacher conferences continued in the afternoon.

This is just the start of Halloween festivities for the school.

On Saturday, there will be a trunk or treat in the parking lot at 5:30 p.m. And from 7-10 p.m., student council will be hosting the haunted school event. Admission is $3, which includes a hayride. Concessions will also be sold.

“I don't know if you guys have ever been to that,” High School Principal Abe Warren said. “But it's one of the scariest haunted houses you'll go to.

"So bring your grandkids or kids or just come yourself. You'll have a good time.”

Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.

