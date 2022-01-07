Plans afoot to open new school

A local woman announced she is working on opening a faith-based school next fall using two buildings in the Orchard property in Bonne Terre that she said were donated to the effort.

Mandy Yates said she holds a substitute teaching certificate from Mineral Area College. She is a volunteer student mentor at Dayse Baker Learning Center in Farmington and a youth pastor. She approached the Daily Journal with the news she and her husband, Jared, will be starting a non-profit academy called Kingdom United Education.

Although the recruitment and fundraising brochure says the school is accredited, Yates clarified they will be working on accreditation after they are open, then choose an agency. They hope to begin with grades birth through sixth in the fall, and eventually add grades 7-12. She said the curriculum is being overseen by a daycare owner who has a master’s degree and is a curriculum specialist.

Tuition will either be low or free, she said. For more information, contact Yates at 573-430-5016 or mandyyates@kingdomunitededu.org.

