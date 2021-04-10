Poker Run planned for NC Project Graduation

It might be an understatement to say the last two years have been a departure from the norm for this year’s crop of seniors. But North County students are working hard to keep at least one tradition going: Project Graduation.

The group organizing North County High School’s Project Graduation — the traditional commencement-night celebration designed to entertain graduating seniors — will hold a fundraising Poker Run for side-by-sides, Jeeps and trucks at 9 a.m. on April 17.

The Project Graduation group, headed by Tami Davenport, is trying to raise $30,000 for senior week activities, and to send the students to Kokomo Joe’s in St. Peters on graduation night. Kokomo Joe’s is an indoor family-fun center with laser tag, go carts, arcade games, trampolines, cafes, mini bowling and escape rooms.

The Poker Run to raise money for the grand trip begins at Bonne Terre Eagles at 10 a.m., and will end at Hub’s Pub in Bonne Terre about 4 p.m., Davenport said. Stops will be at Dori’s Bar & Grill, Valles Mines Market, and The Pub, with additional route information provided at sign-up.

Registration starts at 9 a.m. at Bonne Terre Eagles. All side-by-sides must have orange safety triangles. The cost is $15 per person, $5 for each additional hand. Children 15 and under are free.