Poker Run planned for NC Project Graduation

It might be an understatement to say the last two years have been a departure from the norm for this year’s crop of seniors. But North County students are working hard to keep at least one tradition going: Project Graduation.
The group organizing North County High School’s Project Graduation — the traditional commencement-night celebration designed to entertain graduating seniors — will hold a fundraising Poker Run for side-by-sides, Jeeps and trucks at 9 a.m. on April 17.
The Project Graduation group, headed by Tami Davenport, is trying to raise $30,000 for senior week activities, and to send the students to Kokomo Joe’s in St. Peters on graduation night. Kokomo Joe’s is an indoor family-fun center with laser tag, go carts, arcade games, trampolines, cafes, mini bowling and escape rooms.
The Poker Run to raise money for the grand trip begins at Bonne Terre Eagles at 10 a.m., and will end at Hub’s Pub in Bonne Terre about 4 p.m., Davenport said. Stops will be at Dori’s Bar & Grill, Valles Mines Market, and The Pub, with additional route information provided at sign-up.
Registration starts at 9 a.m. at Bonne Terre Eagles. All side-by-sides must have orange safety triangles. The cost is $15 per person, $5 for each additional hand. Children 15 and under are free.
Davenport said the best hand wins will win 20% of the entry fee, not to exceed $500.
Davenport said after the poker run, a cornhole tournament and silent auction will be held. The cornhole tournament will be $30 per team, and she urged players to bring a partner, with the second round being $15 per person, blind draw for partners. Registration for the cornhole tournament begins at 3:30 p.m. and tournament play begins at 4:30 p.m. First and second places will be awarded cash prizes.
The silent auction will begin at 4 p.m. and end at 7 p.m.
“Come check out St. Louis Cardinal autographed memorabilia and other items,” Davenport said. “Take a $5 chance on winning one of two $500 Cedar Falls Tactical gift certificates with a drawing to be held May 1. All proceeds to benefit North County Class of 2021 Project Graduation.”
Anyone who would like to donate additional prizes or monetary donations to Project Graduation can contact Davenport at 573-747-8560 or email ncrproject21@yahoo.com. Checks can be made payable to NCR Project Graduation and mailed to 957 State Highway 47, Bonne Terre, MO, 63628. A donation receipt will be provided upon request.
For additional information on the Poker Run or cornhole tournament, contact Regina Long at 573-366-4039 or Davenport.
Project Graduation takes place in connection with high school graduations nationwide, intended to offer a drug- and alcohol-free alternative to graduation night celebrations that might end in overdose or fatality.
Davenport said so far, response has been overwhelmingly positive to support the plans.
“This past year has been anything but ordinary, so trying to raise money has been quite a challenge,” she said. “With the help of our community and their generous donations, we are halfway to our goal and hope to provide the students a night they will remember with their classmates before they all start different journeys.“
Davenport said the events will be held mostly outside, and the organizing group would appreciate the consideration of others to practice social distancing.
“Face mask at your own discretion,” she said.
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.