Police investigating school threat

A threat reportedly made to Fredericktown High School by a student Thursday night is being investigated by police.

According to a press release from the Fredericktown Police Department, late Thursday evening, Fredericktown R-1 school officials received information about a possible threat directed toward the high school campus.

The school resource officers and local law enforcement were immediately called to investigate the threat and to make contact with the student involved.

Police said the student was identified by local law enforcement and was determined to be responsible for the threat.

“Appropriate disciplinary action will be taken by the school as well as any action law enforcement decides to take in the incident,” Fredericktown Police Chief Eric Hovis. “Threatening students and staff, sparking fear, and disrupting teaching and learning will not be tolerated.”

Officials noted the school campuses are secured daily, and safety measures are continually in place. The release indicates that additional safety steps were taken as students returned to school on Friday for regular classes.

“As always, student and staff safety is [a] priority at Fredericktown R-1 School District,” the police chief explained. “Thank you very much to the superintendent staff for making the decision to communicate immediately with local law enforcement. The superintendents personally inconvenienced themselves by getting out of bed in the middle of the night when they heard about the threat made on social media and responded with law enforcement to the home of the student immediately to investigate.

“The SAFETY of all students, faculty, and staff is definitely a priority at Fredericktown R-1 School district,” Chief Hovis added. “Actions speak louder than words. I applaud the actions taken by our school administration, as the chief of police and as a parent.”

This is a developing news story and will be updated as additional information becomes available from official sources.