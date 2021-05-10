Politte recognized with local ADDY Award

Logan Politte of Potosi has been recognized with local ADDY Awards during the annual 2021 American Advertising Awards (AAA) Virtual Show.
The American Advertising Federation's Cape Girardeau chapter recognized entries by 14 Southeast Missouri State University marketing and mass media student groups, including four Gold, a Best of Show, five Silver and five Bronze awards.
Politte received the following honors: Bronze ADDY, Social Media, Single Execution category: Cypress Creek Facebook Ad .
The Southeast entries were among 23 print, digital and multimedia advertising projects created by students, and 116 projects created by area professionals between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2020, that were considered in this year's competition.
Michael Simmons, Southeast mass media advertising instructor, said he was proud of the students of SECreative, a student-run advertising agency of which Simmons is the faculty advisor.
"These young professionals operate a student-run ad agency, assisting on and off campus organizations and small businesses — not for class credit or pay — but to develop their professionals skills," Simmons said.
Department of Mass Media Chair Dr. Tamara Zellars Buck praised SECreative students for "choosing to take the skills they gain in the classroom out into the community."
"It's gratifying to see their hard work recognized, and even more so to know they are making an impact on local businesses," Buck said.
Southeast marketing and graphic design students collaborated in an integrated marketing communications practicum course to create the Cypress Creek RV campaign, engaging in client meetings and final presentations via Zoom.
Sikeston business co-owner Jonathan McNeely, of Cypress Creek RV, offered important support to the collaborative student process by serving as a client and contributing toward AAA entry fees.
The ongoing collaboration between marketing and graphic design is "a special challenge which places students in a position where they come face to face with a process that is a reality in the workplace," said Louise Bodenheimer, Southeast professor of art and design.
"I have been told by several internship hosts to 'keep doing this' as the process contributes to students' overall vigor as future designers and marketing professionals, opening the door for other opportunities in development and growth," Bodenheimer said. "To succeed in this project, students must communicate with each other, take on leadership roles and work together as a team. Experiential learning experiences are rewarding to students and enhance the contributions of all faculty from both departments who have mentored students to this stage in their education at Southeast."