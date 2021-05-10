Politte recognized with local ADDY Award

"It's gratifying to see their hard work recognized, and even more so to know they are making an impact on local businesses," Buck said.

Southeast marketing and graphic design students collaborated in an integrated marketing communications practicum course to create the Cypress Creek RV campaign, engaging in client meetings and final presentations via Zoom.

Sikeston business co-owner Jonathan McNeely, of Cypress Creek RV, offered important support to the collaborative student process by serving as a client and contributing toward AAA entry fees.

The ongoing collaboration between marketing and graphic design is "a special challenge which places students in a position where they come face to face with a process that is a reality in the workplace," said Louise Bodenheimer, Southeast professor of art and design.