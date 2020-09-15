Positive case at Bismarck High School

Bismarck School District notified parents and students on Tuesday that an individual at Bismarck High School tested positive for COVID-19.
"Through contact tracing, we have worked to identify any individuals who are considered close contacts. At this time, it appears that there are none. If we become aware of close contacts, we will contact them and their parents/guardians. They would also be contacted by the St. Francois County Health Department."
