Potosi loses beloved teacher

Potosi School District Superintendent Alex McCaul announced the death of teacher AshLee DeMarinis on Monday.

"It is with deep regret and sadness that I inform you about a recent loss to our school community," McCaul said in a released letter. "Our district has been informed that one of our beloved teachers, Ms. AshLee DeMarinis, has passed away. Ms. DeMarinis was a wonderful teacher loved by students, staff and members of our community.

"Her commitment and passion for her students and community to succeed should be an inspiration for all of us. Ms. DeMarinis touched many lives as an educator and will be missed dearly by our community."

McCaul said the district has a Crisis Intervention Team that will assist students, school personnel, and parents during this difficult time. Counselors will also be available at John Evans Middle School and Potosi High School.

"We encourage you to talk with your child regarding how they are feeling," McCaul said. "How we, as adults, deal with a tragedy like this will serve as a model for our children and students. It is extremely important for them to feel loved and supported as they discuss their feelings."

He encouraged parents to consider the following when talking to students: