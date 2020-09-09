Potosi teacher dies after fight with COVID-19

“I feel like you need to be a special person to do that,” Heissenbuttel said.

Heissenbuttel said her sister had lived in Potosi for about nine years and was beginning her 11th year as a teacher.

DeMarinis loved spending time with her family. She was involved in her church and was skilled at crafting.

“She could make anything beautiful,” Heissenbuttel said.

Heissenbuttel said her sister had asthma.

“COVID’s a horrible disease,” said Heissenbuttel, who works as a nurse in New York state. “People need to be careful, and they need to be cautious. ... Wear your mask. It helps.”

DeMarinis’ mother, Pamela DeMarinis, said her daughter was inspired to become an educator by the teachers who helped her navigate mild dyslexia growing up.

Allie Golden, a basketball coach in the Potosi School District and friend of DeMarinis, described her as a dedicated worker with a pure heart, whose presence felt like a calm in a storm. She was adored by her students, and by everyone around her.

“There’s no words that I can say to describe how good of a person she was,” Golden said. “She’s one of those once-in-a-lifetime friends.”