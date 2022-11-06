Primary school to benefit from 'cut the cheese' fundraiser

What do students do when they cannot pay for their school lunches? Some districts give those students a cheese sandwich.

Local small businesses are having a fundraiser for area students to cut out the cheese sandwiches.

Scott Smith of Samaritan Lodge #424 talked to Leadbelt Save A Lot’s Clint Price about sponsoring a fundraising event on Tuesday night at the lodge in Bonne Terre to help pay for North County Primary students’ school lunches.

Price worked with friends Tom and Julie Abel, owners of The Lunch Lady Food Truck and Catering, to provide food for the event. La Pachangas Mexican Restaurant employee Gabriel Velasquez will provide chicken and steak tacos.

Price said Samaritan Lodge members have been kind enough to allow them to use their hall for the dinner and a silent auction Tuesday evening.

“We will be serving some of your favorites from The Lunch Lady and some tacos from everyone’s favorite amigo, Gabriel Velasquez,” said Price.

This event will be held at the Samaritan Lodge at 7 Church St. in Bonne Terre, in the wedge across from the library.

The fundraiser is a free event from 4 p.m. until sold out of food. Monetary donations will be accepted and go toward paying for North County students’ school lunches.

Annie Morris, a North County teacher, is organizing a silent auction with a variety of items, from gift certificates to gift baskets to other things.

“All donations go toward school lunches and making sure our kiddos are provided a great lunch!” said Tom Abel. “I hope to see all our friends Tuesday night until we’re sold out.”

Price said he only recently learned for the first time of how some students receive a cheese sandwich if they owe lunch charges.

“Tom and I said we will definitely put together some fundraising funds toward these schools,” said Price. “I don’t understand the whole situation, but I know we are living in a community where people are always willing to help out and kids don’t have to eat cheese sandwiches.”

Price encourages the community to attend this first-time event.

“Come help us help the kids,” he said. “All donations will go toward providing school lunches for those who can’t afford it. Let’s raise enough funds to ‘cut the cheese.’”

The evening’s menu includes pulled pork sandwiches, slaw, potato salad, chicken and steak tacos, chips, and a drink.

Individuals or groups of people can also sponsor students to help pay for their school lunches. For North County students, the cost is $30 to sponsor a student for a quarter, $60 for one semester or $120 for an entire school year.

Anyone interested in sponsoring a student to pay for his or her lunch charges can contact North County Primary School or complete a short form Tuesday evening at the lodge event. For anyone who cannot attend the event, they can fill out the form and return it with their donation to one of the North County Schools. People can also drop off their forms and donations to Price at Bonne Terre Save A Lot and he will deliver them to North County.

Price and the Abels are already planning future fundraisers to help students with their school lunches at Central, Farmington and West County schools. They’re also planning to have their free-to-the-community pancake breakfast for the third year in a row in January.