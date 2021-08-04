Puppeteer travels all the way from Iowa

As the Ozark Regional Library wrapped up the summer reading program, it welcomed a talented puppeteering group, Eulenspiegel, all the way from Iowa to perform a puppet show and teach a shadow puppet making workshop July 22.
Youth were captivated by the shadow puppets and stretched their imagination as they were tasked with making their own underwater puppets.
Lead Puppeteer/Managing Director of Eulenspiegel Monica Leo made the entire experience easy and fun for the kids as she went through each step. She then ended the exercise with a show featuring the kids masterpieces, complete with music from Musical Director Ron Hillis.
The big performance was "Sal Fink, Catfish Wrangler." The audience was entertained by tall tales of Sal Fink, including teaching a bear to dance, vanquishing tornadoes, playing with her pet pig and wrestling a vicious snake.
Leo has been a puppeteer her entire adult life and founded Eulenspiegel Puppet Theatre in 1974.
"I really only had one grownup job in my life, being a girls supervisor at a detention home for 8 months," Leo said. "Then, I've been making my living as a puppet maker or a puppeteer. I started out as a puppet maker and I sold puppets at art fairs and to stores and galleries. Then I starting making ones that were really large."
Leo said the puppets were so large nobody wanted to buy them so she and her friend decided to put on some puppet shows.
"We thought it was just going to be a fun interlude, and it sort of exploded into a career," Leo said. "I've been doing that ever since. My mom was a freelance metal sculptor, and when she saw I was interested in art, she said 'if you want to make a living as an artist you need to find something that you enjoy doing and other people enjoy paying money for.' That was good advice."
Leo said she learned quickly that a lot of time goes into running the business and she is not spending all her time on puppetry. She said, as she grew and later registered as a non-profit she was able to do even more for to the community. Eulenspiegel now does more community outreach and has a young puppeteers children's festival in Iowa.
"For anyone wanting to become a puppeteer, I'd say that it is a really wonderful way to make a living and you can approach it one of two ways," Leo said. "You can do what I did, which is try to make your living doing it and that has upsides and downsides, or you can do what some of my friends have done and get a straight job and do puppetry as a hobby."
Leo said she loves puppetry because it combines an awful lot of things she is interested in. She studied art with an emphasis on sculpture and says puppets are sculptures, so it is fun to make them and bring them to life.
"I've always loved stories, and I have always had a tendency to be a writer in some form or another," Leo said. "It is really kind of fun to be able to dabble in a lot of different things and bring them all together."
Leo said this is also why she loves to collaborate with other artists such as Hillis.
"I like seeing how when you collaborate with somebody the final result is different than anything either one of you would have come up with on your own and that makes collaborating a lot of fun," Leo said. "I've also always been interested in history and a lot of our shows have some emphasis on history. Even Sal Fink does. Though they are tall tales, they go into the history of our region."
Sal Fink joined the production in 1996 and has since been part of Eulenspiegel repertoire. Leo said Sal may or may not be a real historical figure.
"I knew about Mike Fink the keelboat man and I was reading tall tales and I discovered some mentions of his daughter Sal who may have actually existed but may not have either," Leo said. "There is no way of knowing that for sure. But she definitely had a lot of tall tales told about her. The things she did were not real but she could be a real historical character."
Over the years Sal Fink's story changed. Leo was inspired to reconfigure the show to one puppeteer and a musician by her late puppet partner Teri Jean Breitbach before she lost her battle with cancer.
"That was my chance to take the things I didn't like about the show and replace it with things I liked better," Leo said. "For instance one of the things I didn't like about the original Sal Fink show, even though it was a really cool visual trick, was when she had the battle with the bear she turned the bear inside out. It was a very cool visual effect but I always kind of felt sorry for the bear."
Leo said she found inspiration for the new bear scene by reading tall tales about Davy Crockett's legendary wife Sally Ann Thunder Ann Whirlwind Crockett.
"There was this story about her taming a bear and teaching it how to dance and taking it home and having it live with her," Leo said. "So I decided to adopt that story and turn it into Sal Fink's story instead of a Sally Ann Thunder Ann Crockett story."
Leo said the performances changed often and they are always adding new shows. She said 2020 was actually a really productive year for show creation.
"From the spring of 2020 to the spring of 2021, you know the lockdown, we developed four new shows," Leo said. "Initially when everything got shutdown and all of our shows got cancelled my current puppet partner and I thought well you know what, we can't do any of these gigs, so we might as well build new shows."
Eulenspiegel then took its creativity to another level and, thanks to an idea from a fellow puppet company in Phoenix, created a drive-in show. This included inviting people to come enjoy a puppet show, with super-sized puppets, from the safety of their vehicles.
"We wrote a show based on the stories of what animals were doing during lockdown and we called it, 'Shenanigans, Animals in Charge,'" Leo said. "It started when I was listening to the radio one morning and I heard them telling about an alligator who had been spotted in a deserted shopping mall in Myrtle Beach. Of course right away you start to think, what as the alligator doing there, what was he looking for, what was he shopping for, what did he have in his shopping cart."
Leo said she began Googling and finding other instances to build the storyline around.
"We did that as a drive-in show for the entire fall of 2020 until it got too cold to do it outdoors, up here in the north lands," Leo said. "This was very rewarding because it was our only way of doing live shows for quite awhile. People were very responsive. They honked instead of clapping."
Leo said it is great to be back in front of an audience and, while Zoom was great for the workshops, nothing beats a live puppet show performance. She said she loved visiting Fredericktown and thought it was a very cool place.
Leo and her puppets have traveled all around the country, to 31 of the 50 states, and have performed in Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, and Japan.
