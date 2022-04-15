Quartet to be featured at Jefferson College

In connection with Jefferson College's celebration of Community College Month, the Joel Vanderheyden Quartet will perform their rescheduled concert (cancelled in February due to inclement weather) as part of the Jefferson College Performing Arts and Cultural Enrichment (PACE) series on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Fine Arts Theatre on the Hillsboro campus.

The group, led by Jefferson College Music Professor Vanderheyden on saxophone, blends jazz, hip-hop, rock, and pop music in an all-acoustic experience that is complete with blistering improvisation and a joyful group dynamic. Other members of the group include Kara Mehrmann on piano, Desiree Jones on drums, and Ben Wheeler on bass.

Members bring a global perspective of music, and have performed on stages in the Netherlands, France, Italy, Switzerland, Scotland, Croatia, Canada, and across the United States.

Advance tickets are available for $5/adults and $2/students and senior citizens. All individual advance ticket purchases can be made online at jeffcopace.ludus.com or in person at the Fine Arts Box Office (cash only) pending availability prior to each show.

For detailed information about specific PACE performances/times and season pass information, visit the Jefferson College website at www.jeffco.edu/PACE or call (636) 481-3367.

