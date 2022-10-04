Raiders ready for homecoming

North County High School students are getting ready to paint the district blue and gold this week in honor of Homecoming, with an electronic tip of the hat to “Vintage Video Games” as the overall theme.

This year’s football game is against Windsor School District, and much of the week-long celebration preceding the showdown carries with it such time-honored traditions as Spirit Week, Friday’s crowning of the homecoming queen at 6:30 p.m. before the game, the two-city parade and of course, Friday’s game against the Windsor Owls at 7 p.m.

Spirit Week started easy on Monday, with students practically being able to roll out of bed and into their classrooms on “PJ Day”. Tuesday was designated “Country vs. Country Club,” encouraging students to dress preppy or down-home — or maybe a combination of each. On Wednesday, they’ll have mulled it over and made decisions as to how they’ll dress to represent their “Favorite Holiday.” On Thursday, students will jet to the islands, fashion-wise, to show off what “Hawaii Day” style is all about.

Friday, of course, is the traditional “Blue and Gold Day,” when all North County students grades kindergarten through 12th are encouraged to show their Raider pride and don their best, spirited apparel.

North County will release its students at 12:30 p.m. on Friday for the traditional parades in Bonne Terre and Desloge, following the same route as in previous years.

The parade entries for high school groups and others — such as businesses, politicians, local groups — will be organized in the parking lot behind Bonne Terre City Hall, which is located on 118 N. Allen St. The parade entries will line up by 1 p.m. They’ll stay together and follow the police escort through Bonne Terre, beginning at about 1:45 p.m.

The Bonne Terre City Parade Route is as follows: south on North Allen Street to Benham Street, west on Benham to Division, south on Division to School Street, and east on School to Bonne Terre Memorial Library.

The parade, escorted by police, will proceed along the Old Bonne Terre Road to Desloge, where the parade will re-form on Lincoln Street about 2:25 p.m. At about 2:40 p.m., the procession will wend its way through town, heading south on Lincoln to Chestnut, then east on Chestnut to Madison, and from Madison it will travel to Walnut before disbanding.

After a few hours of downtime, the Raiders will square off against the Windsor Owls at 7 p.m. on Friday, right after the homecoming court coronation.

This year’s homecoming queen candidates (and their escorts):

Freshmen: Penny Poucher (Hayden Barbarotto), Alaina Setzer (Cencio Bonvinco), Jordan Peak (Carson Maddox)

Sophomores: Romy Murphy (Kelton McFerron), Amy Layton (Ashton Goad), Mia Basler (Kollin Winch)

Junior: Lucy Pace (Carson Archer), Kaylee Price (Lucas Richardson), Emily Skaggs (Jake Pirtle)

Seniors: Nora Umfleet (Danny Gantz), Paige Lewis (Jobe Smith), Luca Wruck (Nate Peniston), Macy McCarty (Andrew Civey), Natalie Yim (Kooper Kekec)

Once the queen and her escort are crowned, the Raiders will take the field against the Owls.