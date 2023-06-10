PERRYVILLE, MO.— Giveaways, tours and the chance to win a $1,000 scholarship are just a few of the activities planned for the Ranken – Southeast Open House in Perryville on June 20 from 3 to 6 p.m.

Free and open to the public, the open house offers the community a first look at the new 25,000-square-foot location at 1907 N. Perryville Blvd. in Perryville, which features seven lab spaces, five classrooms, conference rooms and a break room for staff.

Open house attendees can tour the building to experience live demos, meet instructors and admissions counselors, enjoy a cookout and music, and register to win gift cards from Mary Jane Burgers + Brew, J. Street Brew Co., Stonie’s Sausage Shop, Hoeckle Bakery & Deli and Buchheit.

Registration is not required, but is recommended for the upcoming open house and can be completed at https://ranken.edu/summer-open-house.

Ranken – Southeast has been a part of the Perryville community since 2017, operating in the TG Missouri building, and offers programs in Diesel Technology, CDL, Industrial Engineering Technology, Information Technology, and Fabrication and Welding. All classes combine hands-on technical training and general education with many general education courses offered in a schedule-friendly online format. Beginning in the fall of 2023, a new HVAC program will be added to the course offerings.

Construction on the new location began in 2022 and completed in 2023.

Ranken Technical College is a private, non-profit, degree-granting institution of higher learning whose primary mission is to provide the comprehensive education and training necessary to prepare students for employment and advancement in a variety of technical fields. For more information, visit www.ranken.edu.