Reading, Math Skills Camps offer free resource for prospective students

Jefferson College Reading and Math Skills Camps offer a free resource for prospective students

Jefferson College is offering three-week camps in reading and math to prospective students who might need a bit of extra help this summer.

The Jefferson College Academic Success Center is offering a three-week Reading Skills Camp and Math Skills Camp for prospective students considering enrolling at Jefferson College. Both camps will be staffed with professionals trained to help students improve their reading and math skills so they are successful in college.

Each skills camp is being provided free of charge as an extension of the College’s mission to deliver quality learning opportunities that empower individuals to achieve their goals.

Students who are considering attending Jefferson College are required to demonstrate reading proficiency in order to enroll in college level courses. The Reading Camp is designed to help students achieve that goal. Once completed, students should be prepared to be successful on the college’s reading placement exam.

Prospective students who need to enroll in math classes, but have not taken math for a few years, can enroll in the Math Camp to brush-up on their skills as they prepare to earn a successful score on the College’s math placement exam.

Both camps will be offered June 13-30 and July 11-29. Participates can attend from 9 a.m.-10:30 a.m. or 10:30 a.m.-noon. The skills camps will be held at the Academic Success Center on the Hillsboro campus in Technology Center Room 111.

To register for either camp, call Enrollment Services at (636) 481-3209.

“The Academic Success Center plays an important role in helping our students succeed in math, reading, writing, computer literacy, and science, and 85 percent of students who visit have stated that their classroom performance has been positively impacted,” said Academic Success Center and Peer Tutor Coordinator Dr. Richard Stephenson.

For additional information about the Reading or Math Skills Camps at Jefferson College, contact Richard Stephenson at rstephe4@jeffco.edu or (636) 481-3439.

