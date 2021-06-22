Reed brothers ready for fair week

Joan said the kids were disappointed and experienced anxiety because their animals did not have a home like they would have after the fair. The family talked about resilience and tried to focus on the positive things happening at that time such as how people were helping others.

“This was just another test of our strength and faith,” she said, “and their tune turned to happiness when they were able to sell all their animals in about four hours of finding out the fair was cancelled.”

For 2020, Tucker’s hog was purchased by Lesli Nelson, of the Nelson Agency, Farmers Insurance, and Chris Nelson of Parkland Storage. Carter’s hog was bought by Mary Valley Meat. Tucker’s sheep was purchased by Dave and Sonya Bahr of Bluff View Rentals, and Carter’s sheep was bought by Ott Farms.

“It was amazing in a time of such chaos everyone pulled together to continue to support these children in their endeavors,” said Joan.

She and her husband feel strongly about the life and social skills and entrepreneurism their children have gained from this program.

“We have learned a lot and every year is a new learning experience,” she said.