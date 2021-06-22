Reed brothers ready for fair week

Long before the gates at the St. Francois County Fairgrounds opened, preparations were being made. Long before food was prepped or amusement rides set up, a special group of individuals had been preparing for months for this week.
These individuals have been working long and often late and early-morning hours in the heat and extreme cold, inside hay-strewn barns, to achieve goals set months earlier.
Brothers Carter and Tucker Reed have been working since last year to prepare for this summer’s St. Francois County Fair.
Their parents are Darin and Joan Reed of Irondale. The boys have been growing, showing and selling market hogs for more than five years. They enjoy the pigs’ playfulness and intuitiveness and even their stubbornness.
Carter’s hog Spare Rib and Tucker’s hog Cheese Wiz are Duroc crosses that were born in February.
The Reeds make their own feed that contains no artificial products or growth stimulates.
“We feel this creates a very healthy and well tasting animal,” said Joan.
The brothers’ goal this year was to work on their hogs’ muscle formation and showing capabilities.
“The boys enjoyed walking Spare Rib and Cheese Wiz with a little treat at the end,” said Joan. “Tucker is also teaching Cheese Wiz to do little tricks.”
The boys will sell their hogs on Saturday at the fair’s Sale of Champions, with a buyer’s social beginning at 2 p.m. The auction starts at 3 p.m.
Carter said he realizes as he gets older, his fair project and all the things he’s learned are especially meaningful.
“I am thankful to all those who support our projects and help form our futures,” he said.
Tucker said he’s excited to be able to return to the fair and the show/sale ring. He’s also looking forward to seeing some of his fair friends and family.
He added that he’s proud of his effort with his fair project.
“Hard work always pays off sometimes in ways you don’t think about.”
The boys have learned a lot from their mom. She has shown and sold animals at the fair since she was 7 years old.
When Carter turned 8, he and older sister Taylor started showing their animals at the St. Francois County Fair. He is now 15.
Tucker, age 11, also shows animals at the fair. Sister Taylor, 22, is too old to do so.
The family has been showing animals at the county fair for the last six years. They have shown animals through the 4-H program. They are members of the Bear Creek Kidz Club and also attend St. Francois County programs through the University of Missouri Extension office. The UM Extension office operates or implements 4-H programs throughout the state through the extension offices.
Youth can participate through various 4-H programs, including raising, showing and selling livestock.
The Reed siblings have chosen sheep and pig projects in the past for their barn projects, and gardening, sport fishing and beekeeping for their inside projects. Each project has various timeframes and work hours required.
“We have always had the kids treat their farm animal projects as a business,” said Joan.
She said one of the great qualities of the 4-H farm animal projects is that the youth involved are in control of their own success and failures to some degree, similar to owning a business.
“They learn very fast the more time they devote to their project, the more success they can have,” she said.
Some projects require an investment of more time and effort.
“Farm animal projects do require a great deal of time and hard work, as any business does or for that matter, any career,” said Joan.
The first steps in getting livestock ready for the county fair are planning and preparation.
“You start by purchasing your animal project early in their life,” said Joan. “This requires capital and equipment for the next 6-12 months depending on the animal species.”
The animals must be fed, so the youth must learn about proper food nutrients, veterinary care and growth capabilities of the animals, and how to clean up after them. Research must be done on what exercises are best for the animal, including proper muscle development, and how to train them to show and stand.
Joan said this is sometimes the most difficult skill.
“This takes a ton of patience and understanding for the child and the animal,” said Joan.
She added that animals can be a lot “like working with the public, they are not always going to do what you would like, but I you continue to show them and help them understand a skill, it eventually becomes more habit.”
Showing and selling livestock at the county fair requires dedication and hard work. When the fair arrives, the 4-H youth must market their animals and complete their business paperwork to illustrate a profit or loss statement. A marketing sheet or presentation, setting appointments with potential buyers, and utilizing public speaking skills to present the livestock are a few of the skills needed.
The week before the fair is busy, with preparing stall decorations, completing final grooming and shampooing, and getting feed pans and show boxes stocked and ready to go.
The youth are required to complete two service hours at the fairgrounds to assist with getting things ready for the fair, including setting up pens, painting, mowing grass and cleanup.
“This is a great tool to teach the youth to give back to others,” said Joan.
When fair week finally arrives, she said many mixed emotions arrive with it. Many youth wake up very early to load their livestock for the weigh-in.
“This is the make-or-break moment,” she said. “If your animal has not gained the appropriate weight for what is classified as a market animal, they will not be allowed to sell at the Sale of Champions.”
If the animal passes weigh-in and is assigned to a stall, more work follows. Animals must be washed, fed and watered. Pens must be kept clean.
“With over 200 different animals and multiple species and classes, it takes quite a bit of time to show all projects,” said Joan.
Ribbons are awarded to exhibitors as they show their projects. The 4-H extension office keeps records of this and generates sale sheets based on their placements.
Likely the most exciting part of the fair for some youth is sale night.
“Our kids really love the auction,” said Joan. “This is where your project is sold in an auction format.”
The youth show their animal in the ring as the auctioneer collects bids.
“It’s loud and busy and full of energy,” she said.
But their work is still not yet complete.
“Like every good business, once you sell your good, you must complete your paperwork and get things in order for the next project,” said Joan.
4-H has developed a record-keeping system for the kids. This, plus a project report, must be submitted to the extension office before the kids can pick up their fair checks. This process helps the child review and understand how much money they made, how many hours were involved, and what it really took to complete the animal project.
Overall, the Reeds feel their children have learned some amazing values by doing these animal projects as kids.
In the past, the Reed children have also raised and shown sheep at the fair. Last year, the boys’ projects were in full swing. Their livestock had already had their initial weigh-in and paperwork submitted.
Last year, the decision was announced on May 15 that the 2020 St. Francois County Fair had been cancelled.
“It was a bit of a scramble as you have fair animals and the kids are already working hard to raise high-quality antibiotic-free animals,” said Joan, “and the venue for showing and selling is no longer an option.”
But the family was blown away at how many businesses, individuals and groups set up and offered to purchase the youth’s animals at fair prices. In addition, the extension office worked with the local animal sale barn to do a virtual sale in July for 4-H members who had not already sold their animals.
Joan said the kids were disappointed and experienced anxiety because their animals did not have a home like they would have after the fair. The family talked about resilience and tried to focus on the positive things happening at that time such as how people were helping others.
“This was just another test of our strength and faith,” she said, “and their tune turned to happiness when they were able to sell all their animals in about four hours of finding out the fair was cancelled.”
For 2020, Tucker’s hog was purchased by Lesli Nelson, of the Nelson Agency, Farmers Insurance, and Chris Nelson of Parkland Storage. Carter’s hog was bought by Mary Valley Meat. Tucker’s sheep was purchased by Dave and Sonya Bahr of Bluff View Rentals, and Carter’s sheep was bought by Ott Farms.
“It was amazing in a time of such chaos everyone pulled together to continue to support these children in their endeavors,” said Joan.
She and her husband feel strongly about the life and social skills and entrepreneurism their children have gained from this program.
“We have learned a lot and every year is a new learning experience,” she said.
The first year, the family had no idea what they were doing with their sheep. They weren’t sheered correctly, but thankfully an extension office volunteer stayed up with them until midnight after the first show to help them “CARD” the sheep. This helped the kids go from earning a red ribbon in the junior show to a blue ribbon in the open show.
“We have learned so much, not only about animals but also about how people still care and share such as if you need to borrow a hose or get advice on feed,” said Joan. “The local veterinarians also donate their time and office to give all the sheep and goats free vet exams that are required before the animals can be shown.”
She said the true sense of community is “in existence and is a treasure.”
“I hope that my children take away from this experience every year that it is good to be a part of something,” said Joan, “but to offer your heart and helping hand mean more than they will ever know.”
At the fair this year, the Reed brothers will likely add more ribbons to the numerous awards they have already amassed as a family over the years. Even though they’re excited when they do win, they know the most important thing is the overall positive experience.
“I was very privileged to be able to experience this sense of accomplishment as a child and enjoy watching my children have the same opportunity,” said Joan. “How the local business, community, family and friends pull together to help each other and ensure the 4-H kids’ fair experience is a memorable one is incredible.”
This Saturday when the St. Francois County Fair closes, the youth who participated in livestock showing and selling likely won’t remember the treats they enjoyed or the rides they rode. But they will remember the experience they had and how their hard work resulted in the completion of a months-long project.
Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal