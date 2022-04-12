Register by Wednesday to participate in event to honor Hall, raise money for Caring Communities

Julie Hall was an integral part of the West County School District. She helped others, supported students through school fundraisers and adopted kids and families at Christmas. She was always doing something nice for someone else.

Sadly, Hall passed away in November 2021. She had been employed as a cook at West County Middle School for 25 years.

Staff members have created a special event in Hall’s honor. Because she was always helping others, it’s fitting that this first event is in honor of Hall.

The 5K Run & Family Walk in Memory of Julie Hall is set for April 28. The event begins at 5 p.m. at West County School District's main office at 1124 Main Street in Leadwood.

This event is a fundraiser for West County Caring Communities, an organization which fulfills a variety of needs for students and families within the district.

Becky Yount, counselor at West County Elementary and a coordinator for this event, said the money from this event serves several important purposes, “from emergency housing funds to clothing, school supplies and the district’s backpack program which currently serves 60 students.”

Parkland residents are urged to participate in this run-walk event, not only to honor Hall but to also stand together to prevent child abuse in the community.

April is also National Child Prevention Month. The West County School District recognizes the importance of families and communities working together to strengthen families to prevent child abuse and neglect.

Registration for this April 28 event can be completed by calling Yount at 573-562-7558, emailing byount@wcr4.org or contacting her through the West County Facebook page.

The $25 entry fee includes a T-shirt. Groups with 10 or more are only $20 per person.

Registration ends April 13 in order to guarantee shirt sizes. Shirts will be available on the day of the race but availability of all sizes is not guaranteed.

The event route is through Leadwood starting and ending at the district’s main office. From there, participants will go around the city’s park and through town. The City of Leadwood is assisting with marking off the route.

West County School Social Worker Stacy Tongay and School Resource Officer Jennifer Hulsey are helping Yount to organize this event. They are being assisted by the City of Leadwood and the Leadwood Police Department.

Those who are unable to participate in this event can make a direct donation to West County Caring Communities by mail or in person at 1124 Main Street, Leadwood, MO 63653.

“Julie cared about children and families and always went out of her way to make others smile,” said Yount. “She made her mark and we are going to run with it! All kids deserve a safe and healthy childhood.”

Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal

