It’s fourth quarter, and that means the 2022-2023 academic year is nearing completion for schools in the Parkland.

That also means students will have free time for relaxing, swimming, camping, vacationing and plenty of other things.

There’s another exciting option for students’ summer to-do list: Mineral Area Fine Arts Academy’s summer camps.

Five excitement-filled camps are planned for MAFAA located at Mineral Area College’s Park Hills campus. Each camp is $95 except Junior Show Choir Camp, which is $40.

Campers will receive a free camp T-shirt.

All campers need to have a parent or guardian check them in on the first day of camp. They also need a water bottle each day.

A camp showcase will take place on the last day of each camp. Details will be given on the first day.

Big Band Camp, June 26-30, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Experience the fun of being part of a big band. This camp is open to eighth-grade to college-level students who play trumpet, trombone, saxophone, piano, guitar, bass, vibraphone or drums. Students must have at least two years of instruction or be proficient on their instrument of study. Students will be paired together based on their experience. They will gain big-band experience, learn about jazz history and improvisation, various jazz styles, and more.

Theatre Camp, July 24-28, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Students have permission to act out… at theatre camp! From improvisation and reader’s theatre to dance and musicals, there’s something for everyone. Students will be grouped together by age and experience and will gain friendships, build confidence, and express themselves creatively.

Junior Show Choir Camp, July 31-Aug. 3, 4 to 6 p.m., Aug. 4, 1-3 p.m.

“The Greatest Showman” is the theme for Junior Show Choir Camp. Students from third grade to seventh grade are eligible to take part in this camp. Junior campers will learn fun songs with singing and movement inspired by the music of “The Greatest Showman.”

Show Choir Camp, July 31-Aug. 4, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This year’s Show Choir Camp is themed “The Greatest Showman” and will feature fabulous music with high-energy dancing, singing, costumes, lights, and special effects to make this show come alive in true show-choir style. This camp will include dancing, singing and possibilities for several solos.

Middle School Band Camp, Aug. 7-11, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Middle School Band Camp is for students who have completed one or two years of instruction. This camp will include small and full-band rehearsals, master and music theory classes, team building, and more. Students will be paired with peers of the same ability and experience to allow them to grow and gain confidence in playing their instrument.

MAFAA Executive Director Amanda Dement said the summer camps are a great way to provide a sample of what the academy is about: great experiences, inspiring connections and instruction that is tailored to the needs of each student.

“We have an exciting, talented and passionate group of teachers for every camp who is looking forward to providing a memorable educational experience and inspiring young people to find new things to love or refine the talents they are already growing in,” she said.

MAFAA Summer Camps 2023 registration and information can be found online at mafinearts.org.

Businesses and individuals are needed to sponsor students’ lunches during the summer camps. Contact Dement at 573-518-2265 or email mineralareama@gmail.com for more information.