Rep. Wright receives MCCA awards

Representative Dale Wright, R-Farmington, received the Missouri Community College Association’s Distinguished Legislator Award at the organization’s annual convention held virtually last month.

Wright represents the 116th District in the Missouri House of Representatives, which encompasses portions of St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve and Perry counties. He is a 1973 graduate of Mineral Area College.

MAC President Dr. Joe Gilgour said Wright earned the award due to his tireless efforts to support Mineral Area College and the eleven other community colleges in Missouri.

“We can always count on Representative Wright to go to bat for Mineral Area College,” said Gilgour. “He believes in our mission and the importance of quality, affordable higher education opportunities in our community and has shown us time and time again that he is willing to advocate for us at the state level.”

The Missouri Community College Association (MCCA) is a statewide organization through which Missouri’s community colleges share ideas and advance common goals. MCCA provides advocacy, information, professional development, and networking opportunities for community college faculty, staff, administrators, and trustees.

Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.

