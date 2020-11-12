 Skip to main content
Richwoods moving to distance learning
Richwoods moving to distance learning

Richwoods School District announced on Wednesday that it would be moving to distance learning through Dec. 7, according to a letter to parents from Superintendent Bethany Deal.

The school district received word that an individual, who was last on campus on Monday, had tested positive for COVID-19.

"We are coordinating our efforts with the Washington County Health Department to promptly identify and monitor individuals who have had recent close contact with the COVID-19 positive individual to prevent further spread," the letter said. "Due to this individual having contact with multiple grade levels in our school, we must close the school at this time.

"We have made the decision to return to distance learning through the Thanksgiving holiday and the following week to allow families, students, and staff time to monitor for symptoms."

Iron County

The Iron County Health Department reported 15 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. The county now has 54 active and 378 total cases.

