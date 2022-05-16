Robotics teams compete against world in Dallas

The UniTec Career Center Engineering and Robotics Teams competed at the VEX Robotics World Championship 2022 in Dallas, held May 3-12. They joined teams from Central R-3 and Mineral Area College.

UniTec Robotics Instructor Greg Nichols said the 12 students from the Parkland did well.

The Mineral Area College Robotics Association (MACRA) team of last-year seniors Dean Parker of Central and Jacob Drennen of Kingston finished with a 6-4 record ranked 17th.

The UniTec 3885Z, with homeschool teammates Joshua Goetz, Christian Goggin, Mark Hafner and Nathaniel Hafner, had a rough go finishing with a win and 2-8 record.

UniTec 3885C team, with teammates Gabrielle Koester and Aleigha Wadlow of Kingston and Audrey Barry of Central, finished 3-7 due to robot breakage.

The 3885B team, with teammates Tanner Martinez of Bismarck, Carter Shepard of Potosi and Krystian Dennison of Fredericktown, finished the qualifying rounds 7-3 and were an alliance captain. They teamed up with a team from Great Britain and produced a round-one upset.

They were then eliminated in the quarter finals, but this was said to be the highest any team has reached by being in the top 1% of the 13,000 teams in the world.

Greg Nichols, team coach and UniTec instructor said, he was proud of the players.

"I am so proud of the hard work and efforts all the students showed,” he said. “This was quite an experience for the students … We are so thankful for all of the support from the schools and community."

